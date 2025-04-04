"I deal with a lot of jealousy": Hailie Deegan's father Brian Deegan calls out critics of his family's success

Indy NXT sensation Hailie Deegan’s father Brian Deegan was featured on the Gypsy Tales podcast as the Motocross legend called out the critics of his family’s success. The 50-year-old addressed the allegations of his kids Hailie and Haiden being successful in Motorsports because of his deep pockets.

Motorsport is an expensive sport with thousands to millions of dollars poured in by an entrant/ or their sponsor every season. Many criticize Brian Deegan for fueling his kid's motorsports career, suggesting it was built on his deep pockets.

Brian Deegan’s clip from the podcast was uploaded by bowhunter Cameron Hanes on Instagram. The Motocross legend said:

“I deal with a lot of jealousy, and I don't know, I'd say different emotions, but you get those parents are like, well, you know, Deegan's winning because he's got a factory bike and he's got the best suspension, he's got the best motors.

“And I'm like, You know what, dude, you had the same opportunity as I did when you were younger, to go and break yourself off, take big risks, take big chances and get paid. I did it. I went out and, you know, broke bones, and, you know, took huge risk, and there was no internet.

“I did that over and over and over, and got endorsement deals and sponsorships and stacked money, and now I'm able to give my kids cool stuff, bro, you had the same chance, man."

Haiden and Hailie Deegan continued on the same path as their father and started racing in the dirt at the start of their career. Haiden opted for two wheels, whereas Hailie opted for four. After a few years in midget cars, Hailie switched to tarmac and raced in stock cars before making her Indy NXT debut this year.

Haiden has been successful in the Supercross and Motocross championships with two SMX championships and one AMA Motocross championship. While Hailie Deegan hasn't been as successful, she managed to pave her way through NASCAR and now Indy NXT.

Both Haiden and Hailie Deegan are sponsored by Monster Energy drinks, who also sponsored Brian during his motorsport days. Haiden drives for the Yamaha factory team, whereas Hailie drives for HMD Motorsports.

“Got to keep working hard”: Hailie Deegan on her Indy NXT debut

Hailie Deegan raced in a couple of Formula Regional races before announcing her move to the Indy NXT series for the 2025 season. The American made her debut in the American open-wheel racing series at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where she qualified dead last but managed to finish the race in P14.

Deegan uploaded a post on Instagram about her Indy NXT debut, as the caption read:

“Lots of first time experiences at St. Pete! Had a blast racing on a street course for the first time and was awesome to have my whole family there to enjoy it with me. Getting better every time I sit in the car! Just got to keep working hard at it @monsterenergy.”

Fellow female drivers and teammate Sophia Floersch finished the race in P12. However, the German was let go by the team after just one race due to contractual obligations not being met.

