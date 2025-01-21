“I can't describe in words how painful it was”: Ex-Ferrari driver Robert Shwartzman shares about dealing with father’s death ahead of IndyCar debut

Former F2 driver Robert Shwartzman joined PREMA’s IndyCar program ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season and will be making his debut in the American open-wheel racing series at the same time as his team. The Russian-Israeli driver sat down for an interview ahead of the eagerly anticipated IndyCar season and discussed the role his father Mikhail played in his racing career.

Robert Shwartzman took a trip down memory lane as he highlighted the massive impact his father had on his life. As he discussed the learnings from his father, the PREMA driver opened up on how he dealt with the loss of his father. He said,

“My dad definitely changed the world for me. That was a massive loss in my life, the biggest one I've ever had, and hopefully ever will. I can't describe in words how painful it was. I mean, it's life, nothing I can change, unfortunately, no matter how much I want.

“But yeah, so the only choice I have is just to go forward and prove everybody that's what he has started and I'm continuing. I want to think that he's always with me, and we're doing it together, and I'm just continuing it for him in the one sense. It's still our project,” he added

Robert Shwartzman was announced as the IndyCar driver for PREMA in early November 2024. The Russian-Israeli driver previously worked with the team in the junior Formula categories as he joined the F3 team in 2018, won the F3 title with the team the very next year, and was promoted to the F2 seat for the 2020 season.

Callum Ilott will be partnering the former F2 driver in PREMA’s debut season in IndyCar with Romain Grosjean fulfilling the role of the reserve driver.

PREMA owner hailed Robert Shwartzman as the former F2 driver joined the team

Robert Shwartzman left PREMA’s team at the end of the 2021 F2 season and served as the Ferrari test driver beginning of the 2022 season. He was also a part of the Ferrari driver Academy and raced in the Formula E championship before making the switch to IndyCar.

As he made the switch to IndyCar, the PREMA owner was delighted to have the 25-year-old back with the team he previously achieved success with. PREMA owner Rene Rosin said, (via Premaracing.com)

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Robert back to the PREMA family. We have had some exceptional seasons together, winning a lot of races and the 2019 FIA F3 title, and we also thoroughly enjoyed working with him."

"He is an extremely talented driver and I think that, by working together, we will be able to overcome the steep learning curve that lies ahead of us. I cannot wait to see him and Callum compete under the PREMA banner again.”

PREMA launched the livery of their 2025 IndyCar entry on January 10, 2025, in Charlotte, as Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott took the covers off the Italian Flag-themed paint job.

