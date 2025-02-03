“I didn’t get pushed out”: Tim Cindric releases statement post sudden Team Penske step down

Team Penske president Tim Cindric has clarified his stance after his surprise decision to step down from the day-to-day role at his team. Cindric, 56, has been a part of the Penske organization since 1999.

It was announced on January 31 that the longtime Team Penske president has decided to step down from the day-to-day responsibilities of the team's racing program. Despite stepping away from daily operations, he will continue as President of Team Penske’s IndyCar division while also overseeing the team’s historical archives and assets.

The announcement, however, led to widespread rumors that Cindric was forced out of his position. Nonetheless, the 56-year-old clarified that the decision was entirely his own. Through a post on his X handle, he revealed:

"Really tough few days having to let those I've worked so close with to achieve so much know that I need to make a change that reprioritizes some areas of my life. The journey I've been on has been amazing but it's time for me to catch up on some things that I've missed in life along the way."

To further put an end to speculation, he added, he added:

"To be clear, this was totally my choice. I didn't get pushed out of the Team in any way. I'm really appreciative that Roger and I could find a way to stay together and that I can continue working in the sport I fell in love with as a child. Can't wait for St Pete!"

Tim Cindric explains the reasoning behind his step-down

Having served as Team Penske’s president for nearly two decades, Cindric has been a key figure in the team’s success across multiple racing series. His leadership helped secure numerous championships and race victories in IndyCar, NASCAR, and IMSA. Naturally, his decision to step away raised questions about both his immediate and long-term future with the organization.

Addressing these concerns, Tim Cindric explained (via Forbes):

"I've decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career. I appreciate the understanding Roger has provided throughout our conversations and I'm confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas.

With Tim Cindric stepping back from daily operations, Ron Ruzewski is set to continue as the Managing Director of Team Penske’s IndyCar operations, working closely with Cindric. Meanwhile, Michael Nelson will oversee NASCAR operations, and Jonathon Diuguid will continue leading the IMSA division.

While Tim Cindric is shifting his professional focus, the Cindric name remains prominent in racing. His son, Austin Cindric, is an established NASCAR driver competing in the Cup Series driving for Team Penske. Cindric notably claimed a historic victory at the Daytona 500 in 2022. He won the second race of his Cup career last season at the WWT Raceway.

