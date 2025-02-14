"I don’t blame him but oh the irony": Fans react to Alex Palou aligning with Princess Diana's former firm

IndyCar fans have shared their curiosity after news broke out that Alex Palou will now be represented by the same law firm that represented Princess Diana during her divorce proceedings. The Ganassi driver has been involved in a lawsuit against McLaren since 2023 over a legal dispute regarding his contract.

McLaren is suing Alex Palou over a failure to honor an already agreed upon contract from 2023. According to AP, the lawsuit is about money the team lost from sponsors, an advance it gave Palou on his salary, and the costs of his Formula 1 development. He had taken part in McLaren’s TPC (Testing of Previous Car) program and even drove in a free practice session at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

The lawsuit has been highly publicized and fans have been up to date with regular updates from inside the courtroom. A recent report stated that Palou's new firm is Mishcon de Reya.

IndyCar fans have reacted to this news, expressing their curiousity. One fan pointed out the irony of the move and wrote on X:

"A move of loyalty. I don’t blame him but oh the irony."

Some fans have even wondered how much Palou's new law firm could charge.

"I can only imagine what they bill per hour."

"He’s gonna be broke paying them," wrote another fan.

"Where will Alex get the money?" questioned another.

"Even his lawyers can’t make up their minds about where to work," said another fan.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Alex Palou signed a contract with McLaren to join the team from 2024 onwards. Chip Ganassi then released a press statement claiming that the Spaniard had agreed to extend his contract with the team for the 2023 season.

Palou later denied agreeing to this contract, which led to Ganassi filing a lawsuit against him. This lawsuit resulted in an agreement between all parties that the driver would race for Ganassi in 2023 and would test the McLaren MCL35M before joining the British team from 2024 onwards.

In August 2023, the agreement fell apart after Palou refused to honor his contract and decided to stay put at Ganassi. McLaren subsequently sued the driver in the United Kingdom for around $30 million, while Palou accepted to breaching the contract and explained that he did so because he had lost faith in McLaren's promise of putting him in an F1 seat.

Chip Ganassi revealed Alex Palou's 2025 challenger with DHL livery

Alex Palou's #10 DHL Honda challenger for 2025 [image via instagram @chipganassiracing]

On January 29, Chip Ganassi revealed Alex Palou's #10 Honda with the DHL livery for the 2025 season. The Spaniard is all set to defend his IndyCar title and will attempt to go for his third title in a row.

The team posted a video revealing the new livery on its official instagram account:

"Hola to the 2025 No. 10 @dhlus Honda 😮💨"

Alex Palou also shared his excitement about racing with the the new livery and expressed his thoughts about the 2025 season. Palou said:

“I’m looking forward to the 2025 season with the No. 10 DHL Honda team. The competition will be tough. We won the last championship with only two wins, so that shows how competitive it is in INDYCAR." [via indycar.com]

Palou will be looking to add a fourth IndyCar Series title to his bag in 2025 and become only the fifth-ever driver to achieve this feat.

