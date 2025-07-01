“I don’t mind it”: Kyle Kirkwood reflects on pressure in his pursuit of IndyCar glory

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood recently answered a few questions about himself. During the interview he addressed the pressure on him to deliver the expected performance.

The Florida native drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. He recently appeared in a Q&A session held by Fox Sports where he was questioned by Bob Pockrass. The questions varied from personal to about his season so far.

Kirkwood was questioned about the pressure on him for the 2025 season, as he is the only other driver to win an IndyCar race besides Alex Palou and emerge as a challenge to the Spaniard so far. He replied (via Fox Sports),

"I don't mind it, if I'm being honest. We’re going to do everything in our power. We've had pace, we've had everything to get it done here in the middle part of the season. And if anything, it just gives me confidence in my team, in my car and our ability to go out and do cool things. So I don't see it as a negative in the sense of there's too much pressure on me."

Kyle Kirkwood claimed his third win this season at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 16. This victory also marked his first win at an oval.

The Florida native has had a spectacular season so far, as he qualified in pole position at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13. He took his first victory of the season at the track. During the recently held XPEL Grand Prix of Road America, he qualified in third place and finished the race in fourth place.

"That impossible to accept"-Kyle Kirkwood talks about his rookie season in IndyCar

The #27 car driver, Kyle Kirkwood, opened up about his rookie campaign in IndyCar. He made his debut in 2022 with A.J. Foyt Racing. Like any other driver who steps into IndyCar, Kirkwood also had an amazing resume.

After finding success in the lower divisions of the sport and always fighting in the front of the grid, Kirkwood was shocked to fight in the midfield during his rookie year with A.J. Foyt. He spoke about the same during a Q&A session on Fox Sports with Bob Pockrass.

"I was used to being in the front a lot. I never got the opportunity to race people for fifth or sixth or seventh or eighth or anything like that because a lot of the races, I was just at the front. And that's not me trying to be cocky. That is just the honest truth. And for me, coming into the series, especially when I was at Foyt and all of a sudden you're racing for 18th and a top 20 would be a pretty good day. That's impossible to accept," said Kirkwood.

Kyle Kirkwood currently sits in second place in the drivers' championship with 293 points to his name.

