"I feel he got a lot more attention": Mario Andretti recalls his strained IndyCar relationship with Nigel Mansell

Former IndyCar driver Mario Andretti was teammates with Nigel Mansell during the 1993 IndyCar season. The Briton moved away from the world of F1 after the 1992 season and took upon the American open-wheel racing series challenge. Andretti recently came out and recalled his strained relationship with Mansell.

Andretti was featured on an episode of the ESPN Racing podcast uploaded on the YouTube channel on March 28, 2025. The four-time IndyCar champion recalled his tense relationship with Nigel Mansell as he said:

“Yeah, well, to be honest with you, I felt I was at the end of my career anyway. And so when he came on, I feel that he got a lot more attention, which is okay. It's not okay for me at the time, but it was okay.” (47:50 onwards)

“And there were some other factors that worked in his favor. You know, but I'm not going to go into that, because it sounds like an excuse. But other than that, we get on, we're good friends now, so,” added Andretti.

Mansell joined Newman/Haas Racing, the team that Andretti had already been racing for. Things heated up between them during the 1993 championship as the two former F1 champions clashed for the IndyCar championship.

Andretti had already become an icon of IndyCar when Mansell decided to race in the American open-wheel racing series after winning the F1 championship in 1992. However, it was the Briton who came out on top during the 1993 season as Mansell won the IndyCar championship.

Nigel Mansell and Mario Andretti had previously been teammates in F1 during the 1980 season driving for Team Essex Lotus. However, the Briton was only a part-time entry and raced with the team for three races.

When Mario Andretti explained why he didn't get along with Nigel Mansell

Mario Andretti and Nigel Mansell divided the team in two halves during the 1993 season. Andretti had already been racing for Newman Haas Racing for over a decade by that time and was good friends with Team co-owner Paul Newman.

Mansel And Andretti - Source: Getty

Newman, during the 1993 season was torn between the professional talent of Mansell and his friendship with Andretti. The four-time IndyCar champion detailed the reason for not getting along with the Briton as he said in March 2023 via Motorsport Magazine:

“Paul came to me a couple of times and said, ‘Why can’t you two get along?’ I said, ‘It takes two. He’s a tremendous talent, no question, but he’s totally divided the team.”

“We used to be able to sit down after practice and discuss things. But he looks at my worksheets and I can’t look at his. When he wins a race, he buys gifts for my mechanics. That’s all underhanded stuff. How the hell can I get along with a guy like that?’” he added.

Both Nigel Mansell and Mario Andretti left Newman Haas Racing after the 1994 season.

