"I feel like King Kong": Hailie Deegan shares BTS from private Empire State Building visit

Hailie Deegan, the HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver, recently visited the iconic Empire State Building in New York. In line with this, she recently posted a video via her YouTube channel.

Hailie Deegan is well-known for taking to her various social media handles, including YouTube, from where she regularly posts updates about the happenings in her life.

While she was inside the Empire State Building, she had the following to add in her most recent video:

"Well guys, we're here at the Empire State Building, we're at the little museum part right now, but we're going to head to the top. They have this private observatory, observatory, I don't know how to say it, they have this private area we are going to go and check out, it's where, like, they have celebrities or famous people." (4:49 onwards).

Deegan further added:

"We are not that popular, but they have those types of people here, like Kesha is coming in after us, but they have like a private area; we are going to go up there; we had to sign a bunch of waivers because the railing is like super low with it, but its pretty cool we're checking the whole museum side first and then we're actually walking to the top top right now. This is so crazy we're at the very top private area of the Empire State Building, it's technically the 103rd floor, it's all open, the railing behind me, like its really cool. I feel like King Kong."

Hailie Deegan has been posting videos (323) on her YouTube channel for quite some time, and as things stand, she currently has 601k subscribers. She visited the Empire State Building with her younger brother, Haiden Deegan.

Hailie Deegan excited about 2025 Indy NXT opportunity

While Hailie Deegan has come up with a video regarding her recent Empire State Building visit, she is competing in the 2025 Indy NXT season.

The ongoing campaign is still in its early stages, and back in October 2024, Deegan took the time to talk about the same.

"I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible," Deegan said via Indy NXT.

In the season-opener in St. Petersburg, Hailie Deegan managed a P14 finish driving the #38 HMD Motorsports car. She ended her debut outing behind Bryce Aron and the recently sacked Sophia Floersch (she was Deegan's HMD Motorsports teammate).

Round 2 of the 2025 Indy NXT campaign will kick off from May 2 onwards at the Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama, with the main Grand Prix slated to take place on May 4.

HMD Motorsports has got Hailie Deegan signed for the whole 14-race IndyNXT campaign, and considering this, she will get ample opportunity to show her mettle against the top Indy NXT drivers. If she performs well, it might open doors for her to possibly make it to America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar, in the coming years.

The 23-year-old has also previously raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

