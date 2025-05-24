"I feel sorry for Roger Penske": Team Penske rival gives sympathetic defense after Indy 500 controversy

Roger Penske and his IndyCar team became the center of controversy for the second time in 15 months at the 2025 Indy 500 qualifying last weekend. Ricardo Juncos, the owner of rival team Juncos Hollinger Racing, has now shared his feelings about the whole episode and defended Penske.

Ad

The controversy began on Sunday (May 18), when Josef Newgarden and Will Power had to pull out of Fast 12 qualifying after their cars were found to have illegally modified rear attenuators. IndyCar penalized each entry $100,000 and pushed them to the back of the grid for the 109th Indy 500.

In the wake of the scandal, Roger Penske fired the senior leadership of his team and issued an apology to the fans. On Carb Day (Friday, May 23), Ricardo Juncos commented on these happenings, saying (via RACER on YouTube):

Ad

Trending

"The Indy 500 is crazy, naturally, and now we have all this drama. In my perspective, it's been very hard to keep the focus. We are doing a lot of things, we are trying to learn and achieve. And it's unfortunately what happened, right? I think no one needs this. I feel sorry for Roger, to be honest."

Ad

"As a team owner, I always look at him as a top guy, and I will continue doing that because, for me, he's really, really good. What happened with his team on Sunday, everybody knows... I'll tell you there's 400-something things on each car that you can actually do, and sometimes the rules are not black and white, and it's really hard to hard to make sure."

Ad

Ad

As the controversy unfolded earlier in the week, it was found that Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500-winning car had the same attenuator modification. However, IndyCar president Doug Boles declared that he wouldn't be stripped of last year's win because the series missed the fault in the post-race technical inspection.

Ricardo Juncos urges Roger Penske's IndyCar to have an independent governing body

Roger Penske at the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Team Penske's Indy 500 fiasco brought up an important question: Should IndyCar have an independent governing body, considering Roger Penske owns the series and also runs a team in it? Juncos Hollinger Racing's Argentinian owner, Ricardo Juncos, answered the question in the affirmative.

Ad

"Well, i think it's a good idea," Juncos said via RACER. "I mean, we have to be that way. We should never be the way it is now. If team owners can have a little bit more voice, which I think we are now, we should get better. Clearly, having a total independent entity controlling the regulations and the scrutiny and all that will fix it, as other motorsport associations have."

Team Penske and Juncos Hollinger Racing will be in a direct battle at the start of the 109th Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25. Penske's Scott McLaughlin will have JHR's Conor Daly next to him on the fourth row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.