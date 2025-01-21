“I was frustrated”: When Marco Andretti addressed his comments on Danica Patrick

After the 2009 Bombardier Learjet 550 race held at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, on June 9, Marco Andretti said a few harsh words aimed at his Andretti teammate Danica Patrick. However, not long after, he addressed his comments and explained that it was only something he said in the heat of the moment as he felt frustrated fighting for a position in the top five with his teammate.

Andretti said on the following Tuesday during testing at Watkins Glen International as reported by ESPN:

"I just said what I was feeling. I was frustrated. But we talked it out. It's not the first time it's happened and it's not the last time it's going to happen. We just have to work the best we can together."

Andretti eventually finished the race in fourth place, a season-best result, while Patrick crossed the chequered flag in sixth. He later suggested that the team needs to address this situation by having an internal meeting:

"The toughest people out there [challenging] me are my teammates, and I don't get that. I think three out of four of us get what the camaraderie of Andretti Green Racing is."

However, while addressing his comment, Marco Andretti clarified that he never meant to say Patrick was a bad teammate - only that she was driving like one at the time. He said it was just a gut reaction in the heat of the moment.

How did Danica Patrick react to Marco Andretti?

By the 2009 IndyCar season, Danica Patrick had already been involved in a few controversies. In 2007, she had a heated moment with Dan Wheldon and grabbed his arm while complaining about an on-track incident.

In 2008, Patrick had another heated moment with Ryan Briscoe in the pit row because of a lane collision at the Indy 500.

However, in 2009, Patrick said that she wanted to be more relaxed and focus on racing more than anything. Her results in the opening rounds of the season and her response to the comments made by Marco Andrtetti reflected her stance. At Watkins Glen, she explained how it's common for drivers to have a difference in opinion and that's exactly what it was and nothing more than that (via ESPN):

"Marco and I are fine. It's definitely nothing new to have drivers out there pushing and competing for positions and having differences about things."

Patrick even complimented Marco Andretti on making a great pass on her for fifth place.

