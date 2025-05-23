“I get a lot of attention in everything I do”: Kyle Larson appreciates less ‘spotlight’ for the Double this year after a “crazy” maiden attempt

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson is attempting the double, i.e., the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500 again this year. The HMS driver attempted the same last year but was unsuccessful. Yet, he garnered a lot of attention for the same. Larson recently came out and appreciated the reduced attention around this year's double attempt.
Larson is known for racing in a multitude of different motorsports. This includes his primary sports, NASCAR, sprint cars, and IndyCar. The HMS star made his IndyCar debut last year at the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren and was the centre of attention for the majority of the weekend.
While Larson's attempt at the double once again is one of the highlights of this year's Indy 500, there is a lot more going on around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to take the Hendrick Motorsports driver away from the spotlight.
However, the Cup Series driver appreciates less spotlight on his double attempt. During the Indy 500 press conference on May 23, Larson detailed the crazy attention he got during last year's double attempt and expressed the relief of not having the same this time around.
“Yeah, I actually like that a lot. I feel like I get a lot of attention in everything that I do and race, and I don't really like that because I feel like it takes away from the spotlight of others. This year has been better because I feel like I've kind of flown under the radar a little bit more,” said Kyle Larson via ASAP Sports.
“Not really under the radar, still obviously an important thing, and I have still gotten a lot of coverage. But last year I felt, like, crazy.It's been good. It's been more normal, and I like it that way,” he then added
Josef Newgarden's attempt at the three-peat, Alex Palou aiming for his maiden Indy 500 win after the fabulous start to the season, the Team Penske scandal, and Robert Shwartzman taking the pole position have all taken some attention away from Kyle Larson.
Kyle Larson doesn't have any opinion about the Team Penske Indy 500 controversy
The #2 and #12 Chevrolet of Josef Newgarden and Will Power were found in violation of the technical rules and hence were withdrawn from qualifying. Subsequently, IndyCar fined each entry $100,000 and sent the cars to the back of the grid.
Kyle Larson was questioned on what is his take on the same, to which he replied during his press conference:
“No. I really don't have, like, an opinion on it. I don't. Even in the NASCAR side of it, Buescher got hit with his penalty, but I don't even know what it was and don't really care. It doesn't affect me in our team, so… I don't really get too involved when it's other teams.”
Team Penske parted ways with three of its senior members, which included Tim Cindric, in the aftermath of the controversy.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.