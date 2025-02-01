"I got a call from Bobby Rahal": Devlin DeFrancesco reveals how his IndyCar return materialized following Andretti snub

IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco announced in December 2024 that he would be returning to the IndyCar grid for the 2025 season after securing a contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Canadian recently came out and revealed his feelings from when the RLL owner called and confirmed DeFrancesco's drive.

The 25-year-old reflected on the 2024 season and reflected on his time away from IndyCar as he was snubbed by Andretti after the 2023 season. Devlin DeFrancesco detailed what it was like for him to sit on the sidelines, and what it meant to him when Bobby Rahal confirmed the RLL driver for 2025.

“I’m over the moon. The day I found out, I had the flu and was laying down when I got a call from Bobby (Rahal)," DeFrancesco said (via Indycar.com). "I’m on the couch and it was, ‘Welcome to have you aboard.’ It was one of the best days I've had in a long time.”

Devlin DeFrancesco also highlighted how he utilized his time away from IndyCar and used it for self-improvement. He added,

“It was definitely very tough to watch. But also (it was) good to be able to reflect and really analyze what I need to work on and improve on. I’ve really been able to use this time sitting with the ‘30’ team and everyone and (decide) how we're going to have a good, strong, consistent year and be fighting at the front.”

DeFrancesco raced in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship as a part-time entry in five races during the 2024 season. He raced in the GTD class for Forte Racing and secured a podium during the last race of the season at the Petit Le Mans.

IndyCar Journalist detailed RLL’s financial necessity behind Devlin DeFrancesco’s contract

Devlin DeFrancesco signed a multi-year contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing even though many veteran drivers were still available on the market. IndyCar Journalist Archie O’Reilly detailed the possible reason why RLL went for the Canadian as he featured on episode 85 of the Divebomb IndyCar podcast in December last year. He said,

“I think the fact of the matter is that RLL needed the money and I think you can argue there are probably better options out there. In an ideal world where money was not a factor, you would probably have gone for a Linus Lundqvist or Rinus VeeKay, who are in a higher bracket and have proven themselves more than Devlin DeFrancesco has done.” (1:51 onwards)

DeFrancesco will be driving the No. 30 Honda-powered IndyCar and will be teaming up with Graham Rahal & 2024 Indy NXT champion Louis Foster for the 2025 IndyCar season. The season begins on March 2nd at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix.

