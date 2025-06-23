“I got to be grumpy”: Alex Palou comes clean on disagreeing with CGR manager’s strategy call

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his race at Road America, where he qualified in second place and took victory. He also spoke about how he was grumpy about the strategy calls early in the race.

The three-time IndyCar Series Champion drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. The Spaniard is back on the top step of the podium after missing out during two consecutive races. Palou led six laps of the 55 lap race to take victory.

While talking to the media post-race, Palou was questioned about his race. He detailed how challenging the race felt. He also spoke about how he got grumpy with Barry Wanser, team manager at Chip Ganassi Racing, with regard to the strategy calls made. He said (via ASAP Sports),

"I didn't agree with Barry's strategy call. I got to be grumpy for a couple of laps, and then I saw it was working out, and I started saying thank you again. It was interesting, but for sure, we got the win because of the team that we had on both pit stops and strategy. They made it look really good, and HRC that gave us the mileage we needed to gamble and to make it with that stop that we did."

With this victory, Alex Palou earned his sixth win of the season and his third win at the track. He also earned his 17th career victory, putting him in the top 30 all-time wins list.

Alex Palou has had a spectacular 2025 season, as he has won six of the nine races held so far. He made history by becoming the first Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500 this year. The #10 chip Ganassi Racing driver is currently chasing his fourth drivers' championship title.

Alex Palou does not feel under pressure despite two tough races

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, recently spoke about his race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, where he qualified in 9th and finished one place higher in 8th. Prior to this, during the Detroit Grand Prix, the three-time IndyCar Series Champion was forced to retire after a collision with A.J. A.J.Foyt's David Malukas.

In spite of not winning the two races, the championship leader stated how he does not feel any pressure. While talking to Bob Pockrass about his championship battle, Palou spoke about how the results from the last two races did not add any pressure. He said (via Fox Motorsports),

"It didn't add any pressure at all just because I didn't ever think that it was done or it was ours or anything like that. I knew that we just had a perfect start of the season, and obviously you could see a big point difference."

"I expect that it's going to get very tight. It's going to make it interesting. I just hope that we are there at the end to fight for it," he added.

Alex Palou is currently leading the championship with 386 points and putting a gap of 93 points between him and Kyle Kirkwood in second place.

