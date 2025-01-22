"I got infected that day": $6.5B worth Roger Penske recounts how his father fueled his 'auto racing' passion

IndyCar Series and Indianapolis 500 owner Roger Penske recently reflected on the day he fell in love with the sport of auto racing. A visit to 1951's Indy 500 race would change the trajectory of the future Team Penske owner's life.

IndyCar mogul Roger Penske, who is currently worth $6.5 billion (according to Forbes), found his love for cars when he was 14 years old. It was a fateful day in 1951 when his father secured tickets to the event that took place in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That 1951 race, which saw Lee Wallard claim victory, marked the beginning of Penske’s extraordinary journey in motorsports. That was the day he was hooked to the sport, revealed the 87-year-old while speaking to David Land. He said:

"I think I've said it earlier. My dad took me there as a young kid where you take your son. I remember sitting off the fourth turn there and watching the race. I think I got infected that day about auto racing. It was a part of my DNA ever since. Not only racing but also the automative business." (1:30)

Roger Penske has since become synonymous with success at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As the owner of Team Penske, he has led his team to 20 victories at the Indy 500. Reflecting on this achievement, Penske added:

"To think we have 20 of these Baby Borgs. To get one is amazing, but to have 20! Guys like Newgarden, Castroneves, and Mears and Unser, all of these guys are special in my mind."

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden won back-to-back Indy 500 races in 2023 and most recently in 2024.

Roger Penske elucidates his objectives under 10 years of his ownership of IndyCar

In 2019, Penske made headlines when he acquired the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IndyCar Series, and other properties from the Hulman family. The acquisition, which was completed in 2020, marked one of the most significant transactions in motorsport history

Five years have since gone by, with IndyCar continuing to flourish under Penske's regime. When asked by David Land about his vision for IndyCar by 2030, Penske offered a candid response:

"Well, my age 2030 is a long way off. Maybe it isn't." (3:43)

He continued:

"We want to continue to provide our guests that come to this traditional, iconic and generational event. So we need to continue to provide the best sport, the best racing in the world there. And I think we'll look at other types of things we can do with the track. But we really want to keep the (Indianapolis) 500 tradition there going forward."

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, 2025. It'll be the first time in over six years that IndyCar returns to FOX Sports.

