"I got to marry the love of my life": IndyCar stars Felix Rosenqvist and Sting Ray Robb share joy in newlywed life and racing support

Felix Rosenqvist and Sting Ray Robb are well-known racers in IndyCar. In 2024, the two got married to their respective partners. Rosenqvist tied the knot with Emille Rosenqvist whereas Ray Robb married Molly Mitchell.

The two IndyCar drivers recently took the time to talk about their love lives. Moreover, in the same video, they delved into how the relationship with their respective partners has affected their commitments to the sport.

While sharing his feelings, Ray Robb, via the IndyCar official account on Instagram, said the following:

"Well, I'm married now so that's kind of a big change. She is there all the time, I don't know why, like how she is not sick and tired of me yet. I have this thing on my finger, you know, it makes my left arm a little bit heavier now. I'm much happier I got to marry the love of my life."

The 33-year-old Rosenqvist also talked about how his life has changed since getting married.

"It's pretty similar, I feel like we were married even before. I feel like we are settled down more here in the US, which is cool. We feel very much at home I've been here now for seven years," Felix Rosenqvist said.

Both Ray Robb and Rosenqvist are currently gearing up for the much-anticipated 2025 IndyCar season with their respective teams.

Felix Rosenqvist on the difference between IndyCars and sports cars

While Sting Ray Robb and Felix Rosenqvist talked about their life after marriage, the latter also shed light on the difference between IndyCar and sports cars.

Rosenqvist recently had a conversation with Speed Street host Conor Daly and gave his thoughts on the basic difference in style of both cars.

"It's very different to the IndyCar, I think just aggressivity level is way different like in the IndyCar you're, I mean you know it, you're always elbows out, kind of wrestling with the car."

He further added the following:

"I feel like it always favor the drivers that are really agressive, both on pace and like race trim, but here it's more like a smooth, fast style. Like you're very soft on everything, like you're steering input, your braking, your throttle application, like, you have to reprogram how you drive, especially if you have been in IndyCar for so long," Rosenqvist said.

Felix Rosenqvist's first IndyCar outing came at the 2019 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and he has so far competed in 96 races. His best overall finish in the fiercely contested sport to date has been P6 in the drivers' championship. Moreover, the 33-year-old has managed to amass one Grand Prix victory alongside six podiums and six pole positions.

