Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently spoke about clickbait Facebook pages. He also highlighted the misleading AI-driven articles put out by these pages.

Ad

The 33-year-old drives the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car powered by Honda. He spoke about IndyCar Facebook pages, which are just ad farms in disguise, and how these pages make money off the clicks. He also touched upon the topic of AI-driven pages putting out articles.

While talking on his podcast SpeedStreet, which he hosts alongside Chase Holden, he spoke about the same. He said,

"It's my goal now to get rid of these fake AI Facebook clickbait platforms, so I can help the folks that love racing. And we can sort of get their minds out of the gutter. Like we need to be Hey, let's focus on reality and not the fake internet AI land so there we go. I want to talk about that for 3 weeks.I keep forgetting it.I gotta get rid of these.I gotta get rid of these AI Facebook pages.Because I feel bad for these poor folks that are getting duped." (58: 29 onwards)

Ad

Trending

"You know what's funny they definitely they use this podcast too. They must they put the words of this podcast. Or some of them. This is 'Indy speed' of July 17th 12:10 PM "Conor Daly makes shocking move as he speaks candidly about unexpected turn of events at Iowa it felt like being stabbed in the face". What? Did I actually say that on the show ?" He added.

Ad

Ad

Conor Daly also spoke about how people should not believe such pages and should report them. He also went on to say that fans should believe news coming from verified and authentic sources.

The #76 car driver has had a decent season so far. He qualified in 22nd place at the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.

Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in 17th. During the recently held Synk 275 race, he qualified in second place and finished the race in seventh place.

Ad

Conor Daly speaks about the Canadian Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 schedule

Conor Daly recently called out the Formula One series for scheduling the Canadian Grand Prix on the same day as the Indianapolis 500. Several drivers have criticized the organization for the same.

The Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 took place on the same day every year. The Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled on the same day as the Indy 500; the Formula One race will begin halfway through the Indy 500, as the Canadian Grand Prix begins at 2PM.

Ad

While talking on the podcast SpeedStreet, Conor Daly spoke about the issue and said he couldn't understand why the Grand Prix was scheduled in such a manner. He said,

"This is the most arrogant of a shot you can take at just motorsport, in general, and motorsport fans... This is such a disrespectful move to those that just enjoy motorsport. Like why would you do that?"

Ad

"This is a direct shot at us. It's almost like a declaration of war. Like this is crazy. I love going to the Canadian GP, think it's a great event, and I used to go all the time. I raced Formula Ford and 1600 at the Canadian GP when I was 15. I thought it was awesome. But it's just not necessary. When you talk about they're doing it for sustainability or whatever, it's not. It's literally to just try to flex." He added.

Ad

Besides Conor Daly, Scott McLaughlin has also spoken out about the same issue and he dubbed the move as 'single-handedly ruining Motorsport Xmas'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.