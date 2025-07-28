“I hope the haters enjoyed that”: Scott McLaughlin throws a subtle jab at critics after Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR victory

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently responded to a tweet made by NASCAR's Xfinity Racing. The latter posted about Bubba Wallace's victory in the Cup Series.The NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace recently won at the Brickyard 400, which was held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won the race after 100 winless races, as his last victory came in 2022 at Talladega.In line with this, the Xfinity Racing team uploaded a tweet of Bubba Wallace's celebration at the Brickyard with his wife and son. McLaughlin was quick to reply to the shared post, and he wrote:&quot;This guy is the best dad. Has been going through it with the racing gods. Always one of the first people to text me if we have a bad day. So happy for Bdub, a great dude and I hope the haters enjoyed that.&quot;As for Scott McLaughlin's race at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, he finished the race in 10th place after qualifying in 13th place. This put an end to his misery of races ending in a crash.The 32-year-old drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He has had a decent season so far, as he qualified in pole position for the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg held on March 2. He wrapped up the race in fourth place. During the Synk 275, Scott McLaughlin qualified in 27th place and made his way up the grid throughout the race to finish in fourth place.Scott McLaughlin speaks about Team Penske needing time to rest after the Indianapolis 500 controversyThe #3 Team Penske car driver recently spoke about the new leadership in the team. He also spoke about how the team needs 'some time' to settle in after the Indianapolis 500 controversy.Earlier this month, Team Penske announced new leadership in the organization with Jonathan Diuguid as the new president and Travis Law as the competition director. While in conversation with Bob Pockrass, IndyCar insider, Scott McLaughlin spoke about how the team needs time to settle in with the new leadership. He said (via Fox Motorsports):&quot;I wouldn't want to be with another team in terms of when we're down in this right now. With the resources and the people, I really think we're going to be just fine. It’s going to take some time, but I feel like this is meant to happen and we'll get going.&quot;The major change in leadership came in following the controversy at this year's Indianapolis 500, where 2 out of the 3 Team Penske cars were found in violation of IndyCar's technical rules. This led to the team parting ways with the team's top individuals like Ron Ruzewski, Tim Cindric, and Kyle Moyer, which caused a significant amount of instability with the team.