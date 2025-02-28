“I just can't wait to get out there and compete again”: Nolan Siegel makes his feelings known ahead of the first IndyCar race at St. Petersburg

With the 2025 IndyCar season right around the corner, Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel recently conveyed that he is ready for the upcoming challenge and can't wait to get started.

This year's campaign of the 'fastest racing on earth' is slated to kick off tomorrow with the start of the Firstone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend. The main race will take place on March 2nd.

Nolan Siegel, being one of the youngest drivers in the sport at just 20 years of age, is finding it hard to hold his horses, and in line with this, he had the following to add via Arrow McLaren's official page.

"It’s been a busy offseason putting in the work to make sure we come into St. Pete ready to deliver. From all the simulator work to time in the gym and meetings with the crew, we’ve focused on every detail to maximize our performance this season. The car launch will be a cool moment for the team to kick off the weekend before we go racing for the first time, and I just can't wait to get out there and compete again," Siegel mentioned.

Nolan Siegel managed 12 race starts in the 2024 IndyCar season and managed to end the campaign in 23rd place behind Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen.

Nolan Siegel's take on his 2024 IndyCar season

Nolan Siegel talks about his qualifying session for the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on June 22, 2024 - Source: Getty

While Nolan Siegel is excited ahead of the 2025 season, he also took the time to dwell on his exploits of last year. He insisted that there were a lot of positives to take from his 12-race campaign.

"I think in the situation that I was in, it went well and there were a lot of positives to take away. We knew it was going to be challenging coming in midseason. You don’t have a lot of prep time because it’s super busy in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season once you get going. I think we have all the pieces of the puzzle, it’s just about fitting them all together," Siegel said.

The upcoming 2025 season is going to be fascinating from the point of view of the Arrow McLaren fans. The Indianapolis, Indiana-based team has three young drivers in Siegel, Pato O'Ward (aged 25), and Christian Lundgaard (aged 23).

Given that O'Ward (89 races) and Lundgaard (52 races) are more experienced than Nolan Siegel, the 20-year-old could get forced into playing second fiddle yet again. His 154 points were nowhere in comparison to Lundgaard's 312 and O'Ward's 460 points.

However, on the bright side, Siegel will once again get to learn a lot about racing in IndyCar from his senior teammates. This will only benefit him when he heads into future campaigns in the open-wheel racing series.

