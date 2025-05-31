“I know who my GOAT is”: Fans in awe of Alex Palou after the Indy 500 winner turns life saver in Detroit

The 2025 IndyCar season is six races down, and Alex Palou and Co. are currently in Detroit for Round 7. In line with this, a fascinating incident took place at the street circuit, in which Palou saved the life of a bird by taking evasive action. The moment caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Many jumped onto social media to come up with their reactions to the incident. The IndyCar on FOX account on X shared a video of Palou swerving to the side to prevent his car from hitting a bird.

Seeing Palou's evasive maneuver, a fan via X wrote:

"I know who my goat is."

Below are some of the other reactions from fans on X.

"New nickname for Palou. The Birdman," wrote one fan.

"He is literally the guy who can do no wrong," a fan wrote.

"Is there anything Alex won’t do," another added.

"Great attitude!!! Great champion!!!" a fan said.

Alex Palou has arrived for the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race weekend on the back of five victories from six races.

Alex Palou won the all-important 2025 Indy 500

While Alex Palou has got the world talking following his on-track heroics in Detroit, he has been in sensational form this year (as indicated above). In line with this, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver amassed his maiden victory in the Indy 500 last week (May 25).

The 28-year-old started the 200-lap race from sixth position (row two), but despite this, was able to move up in the oval race. He steadily picked off cars one after the other, and by the closing stages was leading the race ahead of Marcus Ericsson (disqualified) and David Malukas.

Understandably, he was on cloud nine with his performance, and via his X account, he came up with the following post.

"INDY500 WINNERS!!! Still can’t believe it… Amazing job by everyone at @CGRTeams. Thanks to all the amazing fans, you are the best!" Palou wrote.

After the first six rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Alex Palou is handsomely leading the drivers' championship. As things stand, he has so far managed to put on board 306 points, and is way ahead of the rest of the field.

Second-placed Pato O'Ward has only managed to secure 194, whereas his teammate Christian Lundgaard is currently sitting in P3 with 181 points.

The ongoing race weekend in Detroit is Palou's opportunity to further solidify his position in the drivers' championship. If the 28-year-old is able to pull off a win at the street circuit, then it would put him in an extremely strong position for the remainder of the campaign. Several eyes will be on the 28-year-old during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (June 1).

