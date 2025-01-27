"I lived the true American dream" - Mario Andretti reflects on unimaginable road to F1 and IndyCar success

Mario Andretti is regarded as the pioneer of motorsport in the United States. The Andretti family has its roots well connected with various forms of racing and would be venturing to join F1 under the TWG Global badge. Reflecting on his success in both the IndyCar and the F1 world, the 84-year-old claimed that he has lived the true American dream.

Due to the aftermath of World War II, the Andretti family was left floundering in refugee camps in Tuscany, Italy. After finally reaching US soil, Mario Andretti got extensively involved in his racing venture and joined the IndyCar grid at the age of 24.

Andretti won his first IndyCar title the next year and then went on a winning spree, claiming a total of four championships. On the other hand, his journey in the F1 world had just started, and he claimed the elusive title with Lotus in 1978.

Subsequently, reminiscing over his achievements, he asserted that he lived the true American dream (via Jason in the House podast):

"I lived the true American dream, because everything that I had dreamed about when I was a young lad, came true and more. Can you imagine at 14 years of age, I see a world championship race with my absolute idol Alberto Ascari racing there, and all the drivers [like Juan Manuel] Fangio and all the rest which I met later on. Anyway, and just be a fourteen-year-old kid in a refugee camp, and dreaming and I clinch the world championship in Monza, in 1978."

The 84-year-old has several other achievements like winning the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in 1969, the same year he won his first Indy 500. However, he also had another Indy 500 victory accredited to his name, before it was stripped away in favor of late Bobby Unser.

Mario Andretti deems himself as the rightful winner of 1981 Indy 500

During the 1981 Indianapolis 500, Unser took the chequered flag comfortably ahead of Andretti. However, he was penalized for violating pit exit rules, and the 84-year-old inherited the win.

On the other hand, 138 days after the change of results, this decision was overturned in favor of Unser in the courtroom, leaving Mario Andretti furious.

The four-time champion still does not heed the changed results and claims that the 1981 race was his for the record books (via Indy Star):

"I don’t care how you twist it or turn it. I'm wearing my '81 ring with pride because I know by the rule book I won that ring. I was disappointed. Our friendship didn’t overcome that finish."

Andretti is on the board of directors for the Cadillac/GM entry on the F1 grid. Thus, his work in the racing world is not over yet.

