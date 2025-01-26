“I love the competition”: Will Power reveals his thoughts heading into 18th IndyCar season

Will Power, who pilots the No. 12 Chevrolet for Team Penske, recently spoke about feeling more motivated than ever heading into his 18th IndyCar season. At 43 years old, Power is gearing up for the 2025 championship, which kicks off in about a month, with the ambition of securing a third series title.

Power is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of the IndyCar Series. Driving for Team Penske since 2009, he has become one of the team’s most successful talents. In his 17 years in the sport, Power has taken 44 race wins and 70 pole positions, placing him among the all-time greats in both categories. The Aussie secured his first IndyCar championship in 2014 and followed it up with a second title in 2022.

"I love it. I love the competition. I love the preparation. I love finding new little details and things to be better every year," Will Power said in a recent conversation with Speed Sport as shared on X.

Power admitted that the 2024 season left him reflecting on missed opportunities, describing it as a year of “what could’ve been”. Despite setbacks in the final races, the Australian driver noted that his pace throughout the season had been strong, giving him confidence as he looks to start fresh in 2025.

“Based on the performance the second half, really most of the season last year were very strong. A very disappointing end, obviously, there to drop back a couple in the championship standings," he added.

The turning point in his 2024 campaign came during the final two events where a run of bad luck ended his title hopes. After securing second place in the first of two races at The Milwaukee Mile, Power was well-placed to challenge points leader Alex Palou.

However, a spin in the second race dropped the American to tenth, ruining his chances to get an advantage over Palou. His championship hopes ultimately disappeared in the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway when a mechanical issue relegated him to a 24th-place finish.

Will Power is confident about staying competetive for years to come

As Power approaches his 44th birthday in March, questions about his longevity in the sport have started to come up in recent times. However, as the longest-serving driver at Team Penske, Will Power remains confident about his ability to stay at the top of his game for several more years.

Power signed a contract extension with Team Penske after winning his second championship in 2022, but his current deal expires at the end of 2025. When asked how much longer he thinks he can go on, the Aussie expressed optimism about remaining competetive for at least five more years.

“It’s absolutely the goal, yeah, to definitely keep rolling while I’m really competitive. I was like very competitive last year. I won three races and seven podiums. No one else in the field but McLaughlin did that. So I’m still performing really high," Will Power shared.

However, he also admitted that he wouldn't want to continue if he, at some point, felt that he was not competetive anymore.

