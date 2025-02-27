"I do love some NASCAR" - Josef Newgarden shares behind-the-scenes footage from Daytona 500 & Super Bowl outings

IndyCar star Josef Newgarden uploaded the latest video on his YouTube channel on February 27, 2025, as the Team Penske driver gave an update on his pre-season shenanigans. Newgarden shared clips from his Super Bowl and Daytona 500 outings as part of the final YouTube video before the 2025 IndyCar season starts.

Josef Newgarden uploaded the first video from the ADMIT1 YouTube series on February 14, where he shared the first half of the off-season with the fans. The latest video, titled “ADMIT1 (2025 Ep 2): The Final Stretch,” shares the second half of the offseason, just before the pre-season testing.

The American shared clips from his visit to Las Vegas, where he took up the HYROX challenge, followed by videos from the Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The last part of the video was dedicated to the Daytona 500.

The Super Bowl section included clips of Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden in New Orleans for a Team Penske promotion event, followed by the 34-year-old and his wife, Ashley, making the Red Carpet entrance at the Super Bowl.

“We are here at the Super Bowl. We just walked the Red Carpet. So excited to be here tonight. My wife is going for the Eagles, I'm going for the Chiefs. I think the Chiefs are going to get it. We're pumped to be here. Can't wait to be on FOX this year with IndyCar. You guys got to tune in, but check out some of the action behind the scenes,” Newgarden said (8:45 onwards).

The next section of the video was dedicated to the Daytona 500. As Newgarden arrived in the paddock, he said,

“What's up, everybody? Happy race day. So pumped to be at the Daytona 500. Can't wait to watch today. Hoping the weather holds out. Certainly cheering on Joey. I've been on his schedule this whole morning, which has been a little awkward for me. I feel like I'm supposed to be getting in a race car today, but I'm not so very excited to cheer on Team Penske. Come take a look with us.” (9:50 onwards)

Josef Newgarden then went on to meet McDonald's mascot, Ronald McDonald, clicked pictures with him, and changed his outfit to a Team Penske one. As he walked towards the stage to go live with FOX, Newgarden said,

“I do love some NASCAR. Like, it's, you know, feels like America.”

Newgarden concluded the video with clips from the FOX conversation, him taking pictures around the track with his Leica and leaving the rain delayed early as he had a flight scheduled to Sebring for the IndyCar test.

Josef Newgarden details the similarities between the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500

Pennzoil’s Instagram account recently uploaded a reel of Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden having a conversation about the Daytona 500. As both the Pennzoil-sponsored drivers discussed the iconic NASCAR race, the Indy 500 winner shared his insights into how the Indy 500 and Daytona 500 are similar to each other in many aspects. He said,

“At Indy now with how close the racing is, you have to have a high level of confidence to make aggressive moves at the right point. It's kind of like Daytona in that the only thing that matters is winning and you're willing to throw it all out the window. To win the race you have to put it all on the line.”

Josef Newgarden begins the 2025 IndyCar season as the reigning Indy 500 champion and will be looking to accomplish the first-ever three-peat at 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'. The first race of the season will be held at St. Pete on March 2.

