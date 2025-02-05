"I'm blessed to be his son" - When Graham Rahal penned an emotional message to his Indy 500-winning father Bobby Rahal

Graham Rahal once wrote a heartwarming message for his father Bobby Rahal on Father's Day, when he unfortunately couldn't spend it with him. In 2015, Graham wrote a special Father's Day article via USA Today Sports, in which he thanked his father for being a pivotal figure in his life and racing career.

That year was Graham Rahal's eighth season in IndyCar and the third one driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team his father Bobby Rahal co-owned. After explaining his championship situation in brief in the article published four days before that year's Father's Day (June 21, 2015), the No. 15 driver wrote:

"If you’re not familiar with my dad, you should be. He’s a remarkable person. He’s intelligent, talented and successful, but beyond that, he’s a really cool guy. He won 24 races in his career, including the 1986 Indy 500, and he’s been an influential figure in the sport since his racing days. I’m proud of him, and I’m blessed to be his son."

In the IndyCar world, Bobby Rahal is considered a legend, having won the 1986 Indy 500 and three championships (1986, 1987, and 1992). As a team owner of RLL, Bobby won two more Indy 500s (2004 and 2020). Graham further elaborated on how he raced primarily to make his dad proud.

"It can never be understated the influence and effect he’s had on my life and my career. Everything I do is influenced and shaped by my dad. My task each and every weekend is not only to make our team and sponsor happy but to do my best to make Dad proud."

The Ohio native had penned this article when six races were remaining in the 2015 IndyCar season. Lady luck was on his side in the first of those six races, as he emerged victorious at the MAVTV 500 in Fontana. It was the second career victory that came eight years after his first in 2008 with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing.

Graham Rahal took another win at Mid-Ohio that season and eventually recorded a career-best 4th-place finish in the standings.

When Bobby Rahal expressed strong support for retaining son Graham Rahal in his IndyCar team

Ahead of the 2023 Indy 500, Graham Rahal's IndyCar future was in the spotlight. It was the last year of his contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He had expressed interest in driving for a team that had a more competitive car.

His partnership with the team co-owned by his father was in rocky waters. When Bobby Rahal was asked if he'd like to see his son continue with the team, he replied (via NBC Sports):

"Yeah, of course, because he’s a hell of a race car driver."

The retired three-time champ also highlighted Graham's superb recovery at the Indianapolis Grand Prix a week ago to take a 10th-place finish, adding:

"That takes discipline to do that. People are passing you and you can’t get sucked into racing them. You have to take it and hope and drive your race. Yeah, I’d put Graham up against anybody on race day."

Though Graham Rahal hasn't experienced the level of success his father did in American open-wheel racing, he continues to push through. The 37-year-old will enter his 18th IndyCar season in 2025, aiming to turn his campaign around after a low 18th-place standings finish in 2024.

