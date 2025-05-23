“I'm disappointed in some of my peers”: Scott McLaughlin makes his feelings known on disgraced Penske saga

Scott McLaughlin has shared his thoughts on the controversy that engulfed the Penske team in the lead-up to the Indy 500 race. The Mooresville-based team was in the spotlight during the qualifying weekend following the disqualification of two of its drivers, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Ad

Both Newgarden and Power saw their cars fail the mandatory technical inspection, which all cars must undergo prior to setting a lap around the famed oval circuit. This infraction involved a modification to the rear attenuator of their cars, which was dubbed illegal.

The disqualification of both drivers from the Indy 500 qualifying subsequently spiraled into the dismissal of team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski, and general manager Kyle Moyer from their respective roles within the team. Reflecting on the situation during the press conference ahead of the Indy 500, Scott McLaughlin expressed his disappointment with the incident and the subsequent dismissals that have recently hit the team.

Ad

Trending

“Ultimately, those three guys are friends of mine and have done a tremendous amount in my career to get me to this point. I guess you could say there's a sadness from my perspective."

"At the end of the day I drive for Roger Penske. I respect the decision. I understand the decision. We move forward. I think I'm disappointed in some of my peers and people in this room, just how it was taken out of proportion in some ways.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The sweeping changes announced by the Penske team hierarchy have had a direct impact on Scott McLaughlin, as the New Zealand driver will now have to team up with a new strategist, Ben Bretzman, who replaces Kyle Moyer for the Indy 500. The 31-year-old is currently the only Penske driver without a win at the Indianapolis race, and he will aim to achieve this feat when the green flag waves at the Brickyard event.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin defends Roger Penske amid Indy 500 controversy

Scott McLaughlin defended his team owner Roger Penske following the dismissal of several high-ranking officers within the IndyCar outfit. The Penske team chief opted to relieve several of his top officials of their duties following the incident that heralded the Indy 500 qualifying weekend.

The 88-year-old’s decision for such seismic change just days before the "greatest spectacle in racing” has since been greeted with backlash and mixed reactions from several fans and stakeholders of the sport. However, amid this flurry of reaction, McLaughlin has thrown his support behind his team owner. Speaking during the press conference, he stated:

Ad

“At the same time, I think people forget just what Roger's done for this sport in general, and that definitely gets thrown to the side a little bit, which I find a hard time not being passionate about that. But ultimately what's done is done. This happened. We have to move forward. The penalties are accepted."

Ad

"It's frustrating that this is blown up like it has and it's cost three people that I'm very close with their jobs. But overall, my view on it right now is just to focus forward and win Roger his 21st.”

Expand Tweet

Scott McLaughlin, who crashed during the final practice session in the lead-up to qualifying, will start in 10th place — the highest of the three Penske drivers at the Indy 500 event. The 2024 pole sitter will hope to claw up the grid as he eyes what is fast becoming an elusive Indy 500 title triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.