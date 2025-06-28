"I'm so done with Hailie Deegan": IndyCar fans react as ex-NASCAR star's run of poor results continues

IndyCar fans have criticized Hailie Deegan for an unending streak of finishing towards the back of the grid. The former NASCAR star joined Indy NXT, the highest step of the IndyCar junior ladder, in 2025, driving for HMD Motorsports.

Because she had barely any prior experience in open-wheel racing, Deegan has been considerably off the pace compared to the rest of the pack. She has been qualifying mostly in last place at each race weekend and finishing in the same spot unless drivers ahead of her have crashes or retired due to mechanical issues.

At the recent Indy NXT Grand Prix at Road America, Deegan qualified dead last in 19th place. The 20-lap race needed no pit stops. The only position she gained was because Jordan Missig, who was in the front half of the grid, made contact with a driver, which damaged his front wing. He had to pit and eventually came out in last place.

Hailie Deegan documented her race weekend at Road America in a YouTube VLOG. Reviewing her race, she said:

"Obviously not the best day. But I feel like for this place somewhere I've never been before, I don't think I've watched a race here (laughs) prior to this weekend. So made a little improvement. Still need a little bit more."

Many fans appreciated different facets of the video, interaction with fans, the 4.048-mile Road America circuit, and more. However, most of the comments regarding her performance weren't encouraging.

"This is getting painful to watch.... not expecting wins, top fives, or tens... just at least be able to hang on to the pack at least," wrote one fan.

Hailie Deegan's statement about not watching any older races at the track irked another user, who wrote:

"The fact Hailey said "I don't even think I've watched a race here." Is Crazy . I'm seriously rooting for her but she needs to take this seriously if she wants to be good. She needs to treat it as a full time job watching previous races,seat time in the simulator clocking off thousands of laps working with trainers and going over data . Maybe I'm missing that in these vids but just that statement it very telling."

Another fan shared the same sentiment. They wrote:

"Been following her for years...Unfortunately like all the other series she's raced in, She doesn't dedicate 110% to racing which you have to do at that age. And the power of Positivity would help tremendously also"

A fan who'd been following her since her time in the NASCAR Truck Series and the Xfinity Series felt she had taken 'two steps back' with her switch to Indy NXT.

"I’m so done with Hailee Deegan just tired of watching her not being competitive. The last time I saw her compete was in the truck series and then the SRX series. Xfinity was a step backwards last year and going to Indiana. NXT was two more steps backwards. I think she needs to get back to her roots which is dirt track racing, and stop this nonsense."

Here are some of the other comments from disappointed fans.

"At least your consistent, not in a good way," one fan wrote.

"I was there, she was basically last the entire race," shared another.

"Starts last finishes last unless someone wrecks out and she another place by default," wrote another user.

IndyCar fan reactions to Hailie Deegan's YouTube Vlog | Image via YouTube (@HailieDeegan1)

Hailie Deegan stands 19th in the 2025 Indy NXT championship standings. The HMD Motorsports driver is the last among full-time drivers who have raced all seven races so far.

Hailie Deegan looks at the silver lining after disappointing Road America result

Hailie Deegan finished the Grand Prix of Road America in P18. She was over 1 minute and 25 seconds behind teammate and winner Caio Collet. Moreover, she couldn't remain with the pack.

The 23-year-old finished over 43 seconds behind Tommy Smith in P17. However, Deegan revealed that her race pace was substantially quicker than her lap times in practice.

"Pretty non-eventful race. It was green the entire time. No wrecks, no caution, nothing. Learned a lot throughout the race. I cut the gap I was... like how my time off the leader's time, I cut it in half compared to what I was in practice, for qualifying. So made some big improvements there," she said on the YouTube VLOG.

Hailie Deegan will be seen in action next at the Indy NXT Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio from July 4 to 6.

