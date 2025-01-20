"I'm done" - When Michael Andretti expressed his thoughts after an unfortunate incident-filled IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio 

Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) had a day to forget at the 2022 IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. Their drivers came together on various occasions making it look like they were playing bumper cars instead of competing in an IndyCar race.

Alexander Rossi was guilty of crashing into his teammate on a couple of occasions while Romain Grosjean also erred once. The incidents led to a series of comments and statements between the team personnel and drivers during and after the race.

Michael Andretti, the then team boss was barged by Alexander Rossi's father Pieter, who was answering the media's questions. Pieter Rossi said, (via IndyStar)

“I understand, I understand. Today was not a good day.”

Michael, who wasn't having any of it as Alexander Rossi was the reason behind two of the three collisions replied,

“It hasn’t been, and it’s been getting worse, and today was the head of it. And I’m done.”

All three of the collisions happened in the final quarter of the race with the first one between Rossi and Grosjean. On Lap 58, Romain Grosjean, on the softer tires tried to overtake Rossi around the outside but was shoved wide of the track. A lap later, he tried the same move, but Rossi understeered into the corner and both the cars ended up in the gravel.

Romain Grosjean was furious after Rossi’s multiple attempts to defend despite being on the slower tire compound as he said on the team radio,

“What the fu**ing? What's wrong with him? What's wrong with him? Michael you need to have a word with him. Fu**ing ridiculous!!!”

A similar incident happened between Alexander Rossi and Devlin DeFrancesco a few laps later where the 33-year-old pushed the Canadian driver off the track. The final incident happened with 17 laps to go where Grosjean dive-bombed Colton Herta, sending the 2024 IndyCar runner up into the barriers.

Alexander Rossi's reaction to the Andretti mayhem at the 2022 Mid-Ohio Race

As a result of the bumper cars at the 2022 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Race, none of the Andretti drivers finished inside the Top 10. Colton Herta started the race P3 and his collision with a lap down Romain Grosjean resulted in a P15 finish. Alexander Rossi came out after the race and commented on the unfortunate events that unfolded for the team, he said, (via IndyStar)

“Really tough day for the team. Some unfortunate situations there, and a bummer because I think we all could have had a much better day. On to Toronto.”

Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards said,

“We will go back and review and handle internally as is the correct way to do it.”

Devlin De Francesco finished the race P17, Rossi P19, and Grosjean P21.

