"I'm so excited!": Will Buxton opens up on joining FOX's IndyCar team after years in F1 broadcasting

On January 14, FOX Sports announced a big-ticket signing for its IndyCar broadcasting team, bringing in F1TV's lead presenter, Will Buxton, for 2025 and beyond. Joining Buxton on the FOX team are ex-IndyCar drivers, James Hinchcliffe (also an F1 presenter) and Townsend Bell.

Hinchcliffe, who has his own podcast named 'Off Track with Hinch and Rossi' co-hosted by IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, invited Buxton and Bell for a special episode to kick off their partnership. In the opening segment, Buxton emphasized how much IndyCar means to him.

"I'm blown away. I'm humbled by the opportunity, massively excited," he said. "You guys know I'm a huge IndyCar fan, I have been my whole life. I always hoped that at some point in my career, there would be an opportunity, some sort of sliding doors moment where I was able to come over and cover the championship full-time."

"I never really foresaw when that might happen or if that might happen. So to have the opportunity to do that, to return to the FOX family exactly 15 years after they gave me my very first opportunity on network television. It's magic. I'm so excited!"

Buxton first worked with FOX Sports in 2010, covering F1 as a pit-lane reporter for Speed, a channel owned by the American media giant. In 2013, F1 handed NBC Sports the official broadcasting rights and Buxton jumped ship from FOX to continue his role.

While at NBC, the Briton also covered IndyCar until 2017 before joining F1 in 2018 as the group's first digital reporter. Since then, he has been the face of F1TV - F1's digital home, and has also appeared in all six seasons of F1's Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

F1TV presenter Laura Winter pens a heartwarming message after Will Buxton's goodbye message to F1

Will Buxton with Laura Winter at the F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Will Buxton has parted ways with F1 after seven consecutive seasons. After IndyCar's official announcement about signing him, he made a heartfelt post of his own on Instagram.

He shared a photo of a rare Culver Block Brick that was used to brick the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the iconic Indy 500 takes place. The bricks were made and patented in 1901, a decade before the inaugural Indy 500 took place. On Buxton's final day of his last stint covering IndyCar, he was gifted one such brick.

In the post's caption, he passionately described his first brush with IndyCar. The 43-year-old also detailed his deep love for racing, reflected on his entire career, and thanked the entire F1TV team for the last seven years.

In the comments section, Buxton's F1TV co-presenter, Laura Winter poured her heart out, writing:

"Will. I cannot thank you enough for the past four seasons, all you have taught me, all I have learnt from you, the freedom you encouraged me to present with, the times you made me cry happy tears and cry with laughter, your quite frankly erratic driving to and from circuits, the never ending laughs and watching you kill every single grid walk. I knew if I was broadcasting with you it would be fun, you’d never shy away from a hot take and I would be safe. THIS ISN’T GOODBYE but I’m so proud of you and excited to see you take on a brand new amazing challenge for you and the family. I’ll miss youuuuu. Love ya mate xx"

Laura Winter's comment on Will Buxton's Instagram post (@wbuxtonofficial)

Will Buxton will commence his new IndyCar journey at the season opener on March 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg.

