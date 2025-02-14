"I'm going to draw something that is close to my heart": Pato O'Ward and his McLaren teammates involved in a hilarious segment

IndyCar drivers have been on a long vacation and are gearing up for the upcoming 2025 season, while Pato O'Ward and his McLaren teammates have taken a slightly different route. Before the 2025 season, the McLaren trio took part in an 'artistic' session, during which the Mexican driver painted a white mug with elements close to his heart.

Since making his debut in 2018, O'Ward quickly transcended the IndyCar field. Soon, he found himself racing for Arrow McLaren in 2020 and finished a career-high third in the standings, in the subsequent year.

On the other hand, the Mexican driver witnessed a myriad of teammate changes during his stint with the English team. Pato O'Ward will partner with Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Seigel for the 2025 season.

In a team bonding exercise that McLaren had planned, the trio of drivers sat down together to paint whatever they wanted on white mugs. While Lundgaard and Seigel customized the mugs with their race numbers and initials, O'Ward teased how he would draw something close to his heart, and said:

"I'm going to draw something that is close to my heart. So, when you are drinking out of your mug, you know exactly who it's from."

The 25-year-old then painted his mug with the Mexican flag, his McLaren 720S supercar, and his recognizable Pato duck.

"I put a lot of effort into it. I did the Mexican flag, I did my [McLaren] 720S, and I did the Pato (the little duck)."

Pato O'Ward was McLaren's reserve F1 driver in 2024 and is expected to continue this role into the 2025 season.

Pato O'Ward continues flirting with the F1 world

Pato O'Ward at the Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

The 25-year-old racer has had a cordial relationship with McLaren since joining its IndyCar outfit in 2020. This relationship flourished into a reserve driver role and outings with its F1 car.

O'Ward was called up by the Woking-based outfit for a test at Jerez, Spain. He was accompanied by Alpine's Pierre Gasly and did 154 laps around the 2.751-mile track and clocked a personal best time of 1:19.484.

Reflecting on his venture behind the wheel of an F1 car, he said:

"Beauuuutiful day in Jerez today. 154 laps around one of my favorite circuits. I'm ready to go destroy some dinner now, feels amazing to be back in a F1 car. @McLarenF1."

Pato O'Ward will begin his eighth season in the IndyCar sphere. He has participated in 89 races over the past seven years. The 25-year-old has won seven races, 26 podiums, and five pole positions, all with the Arrow McLaren outfit.

