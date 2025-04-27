“I'm not going to have the milk”: When Emerson Fittipaldi declined IndyCar’s tradition to promote the Brazilian citrus drink industry

Former F1 and IndyCar champion Emerson Fittipaldi once became a hiccup in the Indy 500 tradition when he refused to drink milk after winning the greatest racing spectacle. 'Winners Drink Milk': The tradition of offering milk to the winner of the Indianapolis 500 stands out as one of the most unusual customs in motorsports.

Unlike other Grand Prix events where champagne is the celebratory beverage of choice, the victor of the Indy 500 is presented with a bottle of milk. This unique ritual began in 1936 when Louis Meyer, the first three-time winner of the race, requested buttermilk to quench his thirst after a tiresome race. This went on to inspire the lasting and beloved tradition.

However, in 1993, Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi, who took the checkered flag at the Indianapolis 500, refused to oblige the then 57-year-old tradition. Instead of following the traditional milk celebration, he opted to promote the Brazilian citrus drink industry, in which he was involved, breaking with the long-standing custom.

A deviation that did not go down well with the fans. When asked if he would drink the milk, Fittipaldi defiantly responded,

"No, I'm not going to have the milk."

While the first time any kind of milk made its debut on the podium was buttermilk, as asked for by Meyer, but now it has become an iconic aspect of the spectacle. Now, every driver is asked by the American Dairy Association, Indiana, beforehand which kind of milk they wish to drink should they take the checkered flag.

"He is going to be a Formula 1 driver": When Emerson Fittipaldi revealed his son's plans

2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Throughout racing history, a handful of father-son duos have both pursued careers on the track, especially in Formula 1, continuing a legacy of speed and competition across generations. Emerson Fittipaldi and his namesake son have plans to add to the said history, as the two-time F1 world champion revealed his son's plans.

The Brazilian shared his expectations for his son to become a future F1 driver. Fittipaldi Jr. also uploaded a reel on his Instagram where Luuk Ornstein asked him about his future.

Emerson Fittipaldi and his son had the rare opportunity to compete against each other at the Tabac Classic GP in Assen. At the event, Fittipaldi Jr. took the wheel of a Eurocup-3 MP Motorsport car, while his father drove his championship-winning Lotus, adding a nostalgic touch to the occasion.

“I had a great time in Assen with my iconic Lotus car, driving with my son on the racetrack together. What a special day.”

He even praised his son for his love of racing.

“Out of my silly boys, he’s the only one who likes racing. He's going to be a Formula 1 driver.”

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr. is currently battling it out on the iconic Silverstone circuit for the 2025 GB3 Championship.

