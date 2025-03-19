"I'm gonna pee my pants": Hailie Deegan freaks out on family outing with brother Hudson and more

Indy NXT sensation Hailie Deegan and her family were featured in a video uploaded to Deegan's YouTube channel on March 17, 2025. The vlog featured the Deegan's visit to an amusement park and included clips of the family participating and enjoying the rides & games.

In the latter part of the video, Hailie and her younger brother Hudson rode the reverse bungee ride. During a regular bungee jump, a person drops from the top of a tower with a rope attached to the feet. However, for the reverse ride showcased in the video, both Hailie and Hudson sat in the cockpit, where the attached bungee ropes threw them into the air.

The brother-sister duo were double guessing whether they actually wanted to try the ride, and hesitantly decided to give it the green flag. As Hailie Deegan and Hudson freaked out, the two shared a hilarious conversation.

“I haven't seen anyone die yet,” said the ride Marshall (8:09 onwards)

“Has there been any close calls?,” asked Hudson.

“So it's just think rubber band?,” said Hudson as he enquired about the bungee ropes. “Yo, it's shaking! Hailie, look up to the pole.”

Hailie and Hudson then prepped for the ride as the Indy NXT driver tied her shoelaces and suggested that her Louis Vuitton shoes were like bricks.

“I can't believe we paid to do this, actually,” said Hailie.

“I don't want to do this dude,” said Hudson as he sat inside the ride.

“Just hang on. Lean your head back. I'm going to pee my pants,” said Hailie Deegan as the countdown began before the ride slung into the air.

Hailie Deegan made her Indy NXT debut at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. Deegan signed with HMD Motorsport for the 2025 Indy NXT season and had previously only raced in the Formula Regional series a couple of times.

Hailie Deegan hopes to perform better at Barber Motorsport Park

Hailie Deegan, drives the #38 Team Monster HMD during qualifying for the NXT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan struggled during her debut Indy NXT race as she was multiple seconds off the pace of the leaders in practice. The American qualified dead last but put in a good recovery drive to finish P14. Speaking before the race, Deegan claimed that she'd perform better at the second race since she's previously raced at Barber Motorsport Park. In a YouTube video uploaded on her channel, she said:

“Obviously Barber is a place I've been to and I'll have more experience there. I'll be way more comfortable. Right now I feel like I'm still trying to put everything together, like it hasn't slowed down for me yet. I'm not very smooth like it just hasn't really like flowed all together yet just because I haven't had a bunch of seat time here. So it's something that I'm definitely working at trying to get better.” (8:30 onwards)

Hailie Deegan's pace improved over the race weekend as she was only a third of a second slower than the leaders. Her teammate Sophia Floersch finished the race in P12.

