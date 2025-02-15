“I’m gonna win some races” - Nolan Siegel puts up a confident front for full-time Arrow McLaren debut

Nolan Siegel will enter his first full IndyCar season in 2025 with Arrow McLaren. The 20-year-old recently spoke about why IndyCar fans should root for him and it involved a bold prediction of a few race wins this year.

Ad

Siegel's 2024 season was a whirlwind which he called the "craziest year" of his life. He was set to compete in his second Indy NXT season with HMD Motorsports and had part-time IndyCar commitments with Dale Coyne Racing. He also drove an IndyCar race for Juncos Hollinger Racing when Agustin Canapino went on a leave of absence.

Dropping his Indy NXT commitments wasn't on the list. But when Arrow McLaren came calling to sign him for the second half of the IndyCar season, he happily accepted the promotion. In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, Nolan Siegel explained why racing fans should back him.

Ad

Trending

"Fans should root for me because I drive a good-looking racecar, I have a good time, and I'm gonna win some races," were his three reasons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During IndyCar's content days in mid-January this year, he had laid out the same goal for 2025 - win podiums and races. For a rookie, Siegel's performances in 2024 were decent. His best result was a P7 at Gateway. In 2025, he'll continue to pilot the No.6 Arrow McLaren Chevy alongside teammates Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard.

Nolan Siegel puts on 15 pounds to take on first full IndyCar season

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar drivers undergo immense physical stress when driving consistently at speeds of over 230 mph. The lack of power steering in the car puts additional pressure on their arms. To eliminate any challenges on the physical front, Nolan Siegel put on 15 pounds before his first full season.

Ad

During IndyCar's content days, he said:

"Going into my first full season in IndyCar, there was a big focus on physical preparation. I’ve gained like 15 pounds, which was a — I don’t think it was an issue last year, but I feel like I’m in a better spot physically now to drive the IndyCar than I was last year." [8:40 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The California native also spoke about how being thrown in the "deep end" with an unexpected IndyCar promotion helped him fast-track his learnings and progress. The hybrid power units were introduced one race after his debut with Arrow McLaren, making his learning process slightly more challenging.

Going into 2025, Nolan Siegel does not have to shoulder the immense pressure of being on the money right away. He is the youngest and the least experienced of the three Arrow McLaren drivers. Team Principal Tony Kanaan would have a pivotal role to play in fostering his talent and bringing him up to speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback