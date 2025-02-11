“I’m not happy”: Colton Herta eyeing IndyCar championship in 2025 after coming ‘that close’ 

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta has his sights set on winning the 2025 IndyCar championship. The 24-year-old missed out on the title by a thin margin last season, finishing second in the championship standings.

Second-generation driver and the youngest-ever IndyCar race winner Herta delivered his career-best campaign last season. The California native started the 2024 season in fine form, securing five consecutive top-five finishes, including podiums at St. Petersburg and Long Beach.

However, despite his strong start, he endured a series of inconsistent performances before finally breaking his two-year winless streak at Toronto, where he secured pole position and took a dominant victory.

The California native ended the season on a high, claiming his first-ever oval victory at Nashville Superspeedway. But despite his late-season resurgence, Herta fell just short of the ultimate prize, settling for second place in the championship.

As he gears up for the 2025 season, Herta has made it clear that his only goal is to claim the title. Speaking at a recent press conference, he expressed his frustration with finishing runner-up:

"I mean, I'm not happy. It really sucks to finish second. As nice it is for that being my highest place, but it really sucks to be that close and not do it. So, it is always kind of 'need to get that Championship'. And this year is no different. That's what we're working for." (2:50)

Marcus Ericsson approves of Colton Herta for Formula 1

While Colton Herta is fully focused on IndyCar, speculation about his future continues to swirl. The announcement that Cadillac will join Formula 1 as the sport’s 11th team in 2026 has fueled discussions about a potential F1 opportunity for the American driver.

Should Herta accumulate the necessary Super License points by the end of the 2025 IndyCar season, he could be a prime candidate for a Cadillac seat. Former Formula 1 driver and current IndyCar competitor Marcus Ericsson has voiced his belief that Herta has the talent to succeed at the pinnacle of motorsport.

In a recent interview with Speed Street, Ericsson praised Herta’s adaptability and natural racing instincts. He said:

"Something I feel like with Colton, he’s very good at adapting to different situations. Like, the track changes, it’s different conditions, track grip goes up or down, he’s very good at adapting to different situations and I think that makes him really, really good."

Ericsson further highlighted Herta’s raw talent and ability to push the limits of a race car: He added:

"I think he even sometimes doesn’t know himself how he can be so fast in certain corner combinations. He’s just got that feel for things.

"When he gets into his zone, he can just do things with a race car that very few people can do. So he’s definitely up there as one of the best teammates I’ve raced against."

Colton Herta is set to pilot the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Global in the 2025 campaign.

