"I'm kind of trying to act normal": David Malukas on feeling starstruck by AJ Foyt while settling into IndyCar team

IndyCar driver David Malukas is finding his feet in his first-ever campaign with the AJ Foyt Racing team. The Speedway, Indiana-based outfit is quite popular in the sport courtesy of the past heroics of owner AJ Foyt (seven-time world champion).

Ad

In light of this and the aura the 90-year-old has, Malukas recently took the time to talk about the latter's influence within AJ Foyt Racing and how he is settling in.

"Each conversation has been amazing. Obviously, for me it was a little bit hard because I'm going into it as like it's A.J. and you're trying to have a normal conversation, but the entire time it's like I'm talking with A.J., so I'm kind of trying to act normal. But he was very chill. It almost felt like we were good friends, and he started talking about the stories and the past and the history. To say that he's had me on the team meant a lot, too." Malukas said via IndyCar.

Ad

Trending

23-year-old David Malukas has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2022 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far managed two podiums in the sport. This year, Malukas is driving the #4 car for AJ Foyt Racing.

David Malukas 'matured' a lot ahead of 2025 IndyCar season

While David Malukas has shed light on the influence of AJ Foyt within the AJ Foyt Racing team, the former, ahead of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, asserted that he has matured as a racing driver as well as away from the track.

Ad

The 23-year-old said in January (via Motorsportweek):

"Like I said, I’ve matured a lot, and not just from individuality and outside of the car, but also in the car I’ve matured a lot. I’m excited to take that maturity, be consistent, have a full season, and actually build with the team that I have and the crew is incredible and I’m very excited to get some very good results. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Ad

The 2025 season of America's highest class of open-wheel racing is two rounds down. David Malukas currently finds himself in 18th place in the drivers' standings with 29 points. His teammate, Santino Ferrucci, on the other hand, is just ahead of him in 17th place with 32 points.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, is quite important for Malukas and the AJ Foyt Racing team. Both of its drivers would want to have a productive outing during the three-day race weekend to improve their position in the standings. The Long Beach event will kick off from April 11 onwards, with the main race slated to take place on the 13th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback