'I'm a little worried': IndyCar insider pens down letter of concern to Roger Penske

Roger Penske, the IndyCar series owner, has, over the years, taken several steps to make the sport popular. In line with this, IndyCar insider Derek Daly recently penned a heartfelt message to the 88-year-old.

Ad

Daly specifically brought to light that the young fans may be facing issues while identifying their favorite drivers during race weekends. He believes that it is because of the color schemes in the sport.

"I know you’re busy, but I respectfully ask that you hear me out. You preside over the most competitive racing series in the world, but I’m a little worried. I’ve known you for many years, and ask that you allow me to air this personal concern about confusing young IndyCar fans," Daly said in his letter to Roger Penske (via The Racer)

Ad

Trending

A particular part of the in-depth letter further added:

"So-called marketers have created years of confusing IndyCar color schemes. This may seem trivial, Roger, but I think it’s big. I know you want to grow the series, but I implore you to take a look at the basics of emotionally connecting with young fans before too many more seasons pass."

Ad

Roger Penske's Penske Corporation has been looking after the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since November 2019 (deal officially completed in June 2020).

Roger Penske's Team Penske managed a solid outing at Barber GP

While an IndyCar insider has tried to bring Roger Penske's attention to the color scheme issue in the sport, the latter's racing outfit, Team Penske, had a fruitful outing in last week's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin ended his 90-lap outing on the podium with a third-place finish, whereas the two-time drivers' champion, Will Power, ended up just outside the podium places with a P5 finish.

McLaughlin and Power were on song during the Grand Prix, and Power could also have found himself on the podium, had a few things gone his way in the race. Other than those two, Team Penske's third driver, Josef Newgarden, also ended his outing in the top 10 with a tenth-place finish.

Ad

Following this, Newgarden took to his Instagram account and shared his feelings around the whole Barber GP race weekend. He added:

"Great work by the 2 Crew this weekend. Taking the positive of a top 10 result to claw back some momentum. I’m beyond excited to go racing again this weekend at the birthplace of speed for @indycar racing. See you back on track in a couple days," Newgarden said.

Ad

Ad

Next up on the 2025 IndyCar race calendar is the SONSIO Grand Prix. The event is slated to kick off from the upcoming Friday onwards at the Indianapolis IMS Road Course.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Roger Penske and Co. would expect their drivers to keep up the good run in the Indianapolis road course race.

If the trio of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden manages another solid finish, it would do them a world of good heading into this month's all-important Indy 500. Interestingly, Newgarden has won the 200-lap event consecutively since 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.