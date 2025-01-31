"I'm lying, but not lying too much": Alex Palou shares his humorous approach to answering Uber drivers' questions about his career

While some drivers like to flaunt their achievements, Alex Palou has a different approach. The 27-year-old revealed how he dodges career conversations while riding in an Uber, and takes a humorous approach to giving some quirky answers.

Palou is a three-time IndyCar champion, and has won the last two championships in succession. Moreover, he has achieved this feat in less than a 100 race starts, conveying his skills behind the wheel of a car.

However, when the Spaniard is being chauffeured around in a car, he takes a different route in not revealing his real job. Palou tells the cab drivers that he works in marketing and beats around the bush by revolving around racing so that he does not lie too much (via Chip Ganassi Racing's Instagram):

"I tend not to say, but if I say, I would say marketing. Yeah... because if they ask me questions, I can try and give a little information like related to racing. Just so I'm lying, but not lying too much," Palou said.

While the 27-year-old already has three IndyCar championships, he has yet to win the premier race of the series, the Indy 500.

Third IndyCar championship in a row vs Indy 500 victory: What would Alex Palou choose?

Some reckon that winning the Indy 500 is greater than winning the IndyCar drivers' title. This goes hand-in-hand with Alex Palou's situation, who is yet to get the taste of victory (or the milk) that its winners vow upon.

Subsequently, when the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was asked to choose between winning his third championship in a row or winning the Indy 500, he asserted how winning the championship was more important for him (via IndyCar):

"I don't know. It's tough. I want to win the Indy 500 so bad. I know what it is, but I don't think anybody knows exactly how big it is until you win it. At least that's what I heard from the drivers, and you can see it from outside. But winning three INDYCAR championships in a row is pretty sweet, as well," Palou said.

The Spaniard further laid out the plan for annexing the Indy 500 win, if he had to retire:

"Probably I would say the three championships in a row and then win the Indy 500 in 2026, which that's -- to your equation, that works. I would do that. If it's only one, then that's it then I need to retire, I would obviously do the Indy 500. But I'm not going to retire now. I'll get the three championships, and then the Indy 500 in the future."

Though Alex Palou had bagged in the pole for last year's iteration, he finished fifth when the 500 miles were over. Thus, claiming both the Indy 500 and the championship victory in 2025 would be a dream come true for the Spanish driver.

