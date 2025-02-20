“I’m a nice guy”: Graham Rahal presents his case to IndyCar fans around why he should be supported

  • home icon
By Yash Mani
Modified Feb 20, 2025 10:56 IST
AUTO: MAY 21 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Graham Rahal ahead of the 2023 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 (Source: Getty)

Graham Rahal believes the IndyCar fans should root for him this season because he is a "nice guy." He made a light-hearted comment during his recent interview ahead of the 2025 campaign.

2025 marks the eighth campaign that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal entered without a win. The 36-year-old driver, who has been a mainstay in the NTT IndyCar Series for over 15 years, last won a race in 2017, which was the Detroit Grand Prix in Belle Isle.

Being the son of former Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal, Graham was once deemed a bright prospect. His initial performances in the Champ Car Series and his first few seasons adequately backed those assumptions. However, the second half of his IndyCar career has left so much to be desired of the New Albany, Ohio, native.

As he enters the 2025 campaign, his 13th with RLL Racing, Graham Rahal has only one aim in his crosshairs: ending the win drought. Notably, the biggest motivations that continue to drive Rahal towards this goal are his fans who have continued to back him despite the tough times.

Speaking in a recent interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Rahal was asked why the fans should support him in 2025. He answered:

"I mean, I think I am a nice guy. I don't know, you know. I've been through the goods, the bads, I've fought the battles, and we keep pushing on. So, I hope this year we can get some wins for the fans that have been loyal."
Take a look at Graham Rahal's 2024 campaign

Graham Rahal concluded the 2024 season in 18th place in the championship standings. His best result of the year came at Iowa Speedway, where he finished eighth. Throughout the season, he led a total of seven laps.

In the prestigious Indianapolis 500, Rahal delivered a respectable performance, finishing 15th. Notably, he ranked second in positions gained during the race, advancing 18 places after starting from 33rd on the grid. The result was an improvement from his 22nd-place finish in 2023, when he had to compete with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports after failing to qualify with RLL.

Notably, RLL Racing has undergone major changes ahead of the 2025 campaign. Yves Touron, formerly the technical director at Juncos Hollinger Racing, will take over as Graham Rahal’s new lead engineer. Meanwhile, Ashley Higham, who worked on Rahal’s car in the latter half of 2024, will now be paired with his teammate Devlin DeFrancesco.

Meanwhile, at 36, Rahal enters the season as the third-oldest full-time driver on the IndyCar grid. He is also on the verge of a historic milestone, as he could very well reach his 300th career start, making him only the 11th driver in IndyCar history to achieve that feat.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
