“I’m too old for this”: Danica Patrick reacts to Will Smith’s son Jaden’s viral Grammy look

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has expressed her bewilderment over Will Smith's son Jaden's viral outfit from the 2025 Grammy Awards. The 67th edition of the Grammys took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Since retiring from professional racing, Danica Patrick has remained highly active on social media, frequently sharing updates and opinions with her followers. As a prominent influencer, she often comments on trending topics, and this year’s Grammy fashion was no exception.

The 67th Grammy Awards, held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, showcased not only the biggest names in music but also some unconventional fashion statements. While the spotlight was largely on the award winners, the event also saw several celebrities making headlines for their bold and controversial outfit choices.

One outfit that particularly caught Danica Patrick’s attention was Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith’s, who arrived at the event wearing an elaborate castle-shaped hat. The eccentric accessory quickly went viral, drawing a variety of reactions across the internet. Patrick joined the discussion with a lighthearted remark on her Instagram story, writing,

"I'm too old for this. Or normal. 😆"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Beyoncé, for her album, Cowboy Carter, won the best album award. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, for his song Not Like Us, was awarded with the Song of the Year honor.

Danica Patrick voices support for US Army Lieutenant Colonel

Danica Patrick’s social media presence extends beyond entertainment commentary. She has been vocal about her political views and does not shy away from expressing her support for figures she aligns with.

Recently, she made headlines for backing US Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard amid growing controversy surrounding her nomination for Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard’s confirmation hearing has been met with skepticism, even from some Republican senators.

This was particularly over her ambiguous stance on Edward Snowden. The former NSA contractor, known for leaking classified government documents before seeking asylum abroad, remains a polarizing figure in U.S. politics. Gabbard’s refusal to explicitly call Snowden a traitor has fueled concerns about her suitability for the role.

Despite the scrutiny, Patrick voiced her support for Gabbard by sharing an Instagram post featuring an image of the former Congresswoman, captioned:

"We are praying for you @tulsigabbard! Then and now...."

Patrick's story about Gabbard

With over 950,000 followers on Instagram, Danica Patrick remains an influential voice in both sports and pop culture. In addition to her social media presence, she regularly appears as a pundit and analyst for Formula 1 and NASCAR broadcasts.

