“I’m really proud”: Leigh Diffey looks back on calling the Indy 500 from the booth

Leigh Diffey recently reflected on his time calling the iconic Indy 500 from the broadcast booth. The Australian-American commentator served as the lead announcer for NBC Sports during multiple Indianapolis events over five years.

The 54-year-old, who has shifted his focus from the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" to the world of NASCAR, took time to reflect on his memories of waving the famous green flag that marks the start of races.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by CarsAndCulture with Jason Stein, Diffey shared the joy and what he considers a privilege—commentating on the iconic Indy 500 race.

“I am an Aussie and an American. I am very proud of my naturalized American citizenship, but I still speak like I’m not from around here, as they say.

"So I am really proud to have called the Indy 500 as many times as I have, to have witnessed those great races, and to have had that experience. Hopefully, I will get to call it again one day, but if I don’t, the small legacy I leave behind is that moment when we come to the green flag—because my catchphrase will always be: ‘This is, and always will be, The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Diffey served as the lead announcer for NBC Sports during the Indy 500 after the broadcaster secured the rights to cover the American open-wheel racing series in 2019. The veteran play-by-play announcer eventually shifted his focus to covering NASCAR and other stock car racing series when FOX Sports acquired the rights to the IndyCar Series.

Leigh Diffey speaks on F1 popularity in America

Leigh Diffey at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Leigh Diffey also reflected on the growing popularity of Formula One in the United States. The former Indy 500 commentator previously served as the lead voice for the European open-wheel racing series on NBC Sports.

In recent years, F1’s fanbase in America has surged dramatically, a rise largely attributed to the sport hosting as many as three Grand Prix races in the United States each season.

Reflecting on the growing interest in F1, particularly during his time covering the sport, the 54-year-old shared:

“...To see the transformation of the public’s perception and reception of Formula One is really something quite remarkable. At NBC, we had Formula One from 2013 to 2017. It was five full seasons of F1 on NBC, and

"I can remember—when I was living in Charlotte, North Carolina at the time—going to dinner parties or visiting friends’ houses. You’d meet people you didn’t know, and they’d still say, ‘I remember the good old days when Formula One was live on TV in America.’ And I’d be like, ‘What are you talking about? We air it live every week!’ You know, it was like F1 still couldn’t quite break through,” Leigh Diffey added.

F1 has since taken a different trajectory in the United States, with the influx of American racing teams—such as Haas F1 and, more recently, Cadillac's F1 project—contributing to the sport's growth. Additionally, the rise of American drivers, including former Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant, has played a significant role in boosting the racing series' popularity.

F1 is expected to continue expanding its footprint in the Americas, with reports swirling about the potential addition of a Chicago Grand Prix to the existing race calendar.

