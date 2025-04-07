“I'm serious as a heart attack”: Influencer with 94.9k YT subs shares bold idea for IndyCar to take a step ahead of F1

Discussions on how IndyCar can take a major leap forward to rival — and perhaps even surpass — Formula 1 have long been a hot topic among motorsport experts. Now, influencer David Land feels he has found a way to make this a reality. The YouTuber recently shared a post detailing how this could happen.

The American open-wheel racing series, to many fans and motorsport experts, has largely been seen as a step below F1. Despite the iconic Indy 500 being among the standout spectacles of the season, the excitement it generates is often limited to the United States.

However, David Land recently took to social media to share what he believes could finally be the game changer in elevating IndyCar beyond its perceived inferiority to F1. Quoting a report suggesting that F1 teams are set to reject a proposed return to high-revving V10 engines, Land wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“I'm serious as a heart attack, here's IndyCar's chance.”

The V10 engines, which defined Formula 1 in the early 2000s, were known for their loud, revving sound that captivated fans before they were replaced by V8s. While F1 has since shifted to V6 engines that use sustainable fuel and produce lower carbon emissions, fans have often clamored for the return of the V10s.

Land, who boasts over 94.9K subscribers on YouTube, sees the rejection of a V10 comeback by F1 engine manufacturers as an opportunity for IndyCar to seize. He believes embracing the V10 engine could draw global fans to the American open-wheel series. Currently, the IndyCar Series uses a 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Graham Rahal called for IndyCar races outside America

Graham Rahal during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal, in January 2024, spoke about the possibility of having IndyCar races outside the shores of the United States. The words of the 36-year-old came amid talks of expanding the popularity of the racing series globally.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver detailed how pleasing it would be to race outside America, but also stressed he was pleased with how the racing series is being run by the Penske Entertainment Group.

Speaking in an interview in 2024, as quoted by NBC Sports, the veteran driver said:

“Are there things that you would like to see different? Sure. We all have opinions. I would like to see international races. I would like to see us be on the front foot and be aggressive when it comes to Europe.”

Further expressing his confidence in the Penske organization body, he continued:

“There are certainly areas that I would like to see changes, but the reality is that when you sit in a room and you listen to the things that are being done and you really see the things that are being done, they’re not stuff that maybe affects us today, but I think it does on a longer scale, a longer-term plan. I feel upbeat about it.”

While the majority of the current races on the series calendar are hosted within the United States, the racing series has previously organized Grands Prix in several countries, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia.

