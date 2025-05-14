"I'm not touching that thing": Kyle Larson learns from costly Indy 500 mistake

Kyle Larson mentioned that he will not be touching the weight jacker during the Indy 500 qualifying, along with a sheepish smile, when asked if he had the hydraulic device down during Day 1 of practice for the event. The American is all set to make his second Indy 500 appearance this year with Arrow McLaren.
Larson took part in the Indy 500 open test back in April and had an unfortunate crash when he understeered into turn one and hit the wall, ending his session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A few days later, he revealed that this crash was caused due to him forgetting to reset the weight jacker.
During the press conference after Day 1 of practice for this year's Indy 500, Larson was asked if he had the weight jacker down during the session. [13:40 onwards]
"I'm not touching that thing for qualifying, so, yeah," replied Larson.
Speaking about what he was able to achieve during the practice session at the press conference, Larson also mentioned:
"I was more so just trying to hit my marks today than worry about, you know, adjusting on things. So, I think we can get better, but it was a good start today."
On the opening day of practice for this year's Indy 500 on Tuesday, Kyle Larson completed 45 laps in his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. His fastest lap was clocked at 221.207 mph, placing him 24th overall in the timing sheets.
The 32-year-old currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. He is also the 2021 champion of the series and finished runner-up to Ryan Blaney in 2023.
Kyle Larson shares verdict on his McLaren after Day 1 of Indy 500 practice
Kyle Larson shared that his #17 Arrow McLaren felt 'a little bit draggy' during Day 1 of practice at the IMS for the 109th running of the Indy 500. The American also mentioned that improvements can be made to the balance of his car, but also from inside the cockpit.
Speaking during the aforementioned press conference after the practice session on Tuesday, Larson shared his verdict about his McLaren for the Indy 500. [13:00 onwards]
"Yeah, I felt balance-wise okay, a little bit draggy. I felt people could pass me earlier down the straightaway than when I would pass them, it would be later down the straightaway," said Larson.
"So, I think we could work on that, probably, and work on the balance maybe a little bit, but I could also do some things different in the cockpit," he added.
Larson competed in his first-ever Indy 500 last year. The driver was named Rookie of the Year after qualifying fourth and finishing 11th.
