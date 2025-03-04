"I have no memory of it" - Romain Grosjean's wife Marion involved in terrible bike accident

Romain Grosjean's wife, Marion, was involved in a terrible bike accident, as she revealed on March 2. The 43-year-old then stated that she had no memory of her crash and the injuries that she suffered after the unfortunate accident.

The French-Swiss driver is known for his infamous crash at the 2020 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. He was trapped in a fireball for 28 seconds and walked away from the site of accident like a "Phoenix".

Grosjean then switched over to IndyCar for the following year and earned six podiums. For the 2025 season, he is assigned the role of reserve driver for the PREMA Racing outfit and is laid off from his day-to-day racing duties.

On the other hand, Romain Grosjean's wife, Marion Grosjean, was involved in a biking crash. The Sports journalist revealed that she had no memory of how her crash happened and stated that she endured pneumonia, brain trauma, and broken ribs. She posted about the accident on March 2 and wrote:

"Pneumonia, broken ribs, brain trauma... The total! Bike accident, but I can't tell you more... I have no memory of it. Anyway... Thank you for your messages and support, it's lovely! Hope to get home as soon as possible In the meantime, I have a husband that handles all 3 kids. Gotta give this story is crazy. I still don't understand what happened to me or why I'm in so much pain."

The 43-year-old then gave a follow-up the subsequent day and showed her injuries on her legs and hands, and wrote:

"I showed you my head. Here's the rest, 5 days after the accident. I think I can make a cute road safety commercial! Honestly the bike helmet saved my life. Still having drains but hope to get out of hospital soon. At home, I have 3 little cuties waiting for me, taken care of by their super daddy. It's a chance! Thanks also to neighbors and friends from all sides, who help as much as possible, and send all the courage needed to get out of this hell! Good to you... sincerely."

Romain Grosjean looked after their three kids in the meanwhile, as Marion stated.

Romain Grosjean's wife is back home and under recovery

While the French-Swiss driver was waiting for his wife to return home, Marion was deemed to be in stable condition and was subsequently discharged from hospital. Romain Grosjean then shared a welcome post on Instagram for his wife, whom he calls "Mosquito", and wrote:

"Welcome back home Mosquito @mariongrosjean."

Since Grosjean's scary 2020 crash, he has not returned to the F1 racing sphere. The 38-year-old was slated to run a test for Mercedes but has not gone behind the wheel of the German giant's 2020 challenger yet.

In his four years of racing in IndyCar, the French-Swiss driver raced with three different teams. However, his star outing with Andretti did not work out as the pair was unable to win a single race.

This led to their eventual fallout, resulting in Romain Grosjean's move to Juncos Hollinger Racing. Despite his efforts, he was unable to land a seat on the IndyCar 2025 grid but remains one of the fan favorites.

The 38-year-old will be called upon to take one of the PREMA Racing charters if Robert Shwartzman or Callum Ilott are not available for any race during the 2025 season.

