“I was mind blown”: When Pato O'Ward recalled his Formula 1 experience

IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward participated in the young drivers test at the Yas Marina Circuit after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. The Mexican driver reflected on his outing with McLaren's F1 team when he sat down with Romain Grosjean in 2022 as the video was uploaded on the Frenchman's YouTube channel in July 2022.

The YouTube shorts began with Pato O'Ward making different F1 car sounds including gearshifts and flybys. It was followed by Grosjean asking the Mexican about his first outing in an F1 car and O’Ward's experience in the MCL35.

“I was mind blown with what the car is capable of. They say, yeah, they're so quick and they do this in it. But when you're in the car and you're approaching the corner, there's no way this car is going to stop. There is no way this car is going to be flat. It's just like, oh, God”, said the Arrow McLaren driver.

“One of the best experiences I've ever had in a race car was obviously that car, but you know, Abu Dhabi turn one, and then two and three. The change of direction from two and three. Man, my smile inside the helmet. And I still get goosebumps when I think about it. Because the first lap I said, don't be a w*ss go flat. And I did the outlap install and then out prep and then push. And my first fire, I said, ‘let's do it’,” added Pato O'Ward.

Pato O'Ward currently drives as a full-time driver in the IndyCar series for Arrow McLaren and also fulfills the role of the F1 Reserve Driver for McLaren's F1 team. The same role was first presented to Alex Palou, who failed to honor the McLaren contract and stayed with Chip Ganassi Racing and will be flying to London for mediation with the Woking-based outfit.

Pato O'Ward thanked McLaren for the opportunity to drive the MCL36

Pato O'Ward stepped into Lando Norris' MCL36 for the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP FP1 session as part of the two mandatory young drivers tests. Alex Palou participated in the first of these tests at the 2022 US GP. The Mexican driver completed a total of 22 laps at the Yas Marina circuit and thanked McLaren for the opportunity. He said (via McLaren.com):

“Hopefully, I get another opportunity to do another FP1, so that I can put all of this learning into it, and continue improving. I am excited to see what the future might hold for me in Formula 1. Will it happen? I am not sure. Do I want it to happen? Absolutely. It has been a childhood dream of mine. I am really grateful to McLaren for how they welcomed me into the team and the preparation they gave me to enjoy my first FP1.”

Pato O'Ward ended the FP1 session in P18, 1.7 seconds slower than the fastest time set by Lewis Hamilton.

