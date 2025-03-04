"I didn't have much to celebrate": Will Power endures rough birthday weekend after first lap crash at St. Petersburg GP

The No. 12 Team Penske driver, Will Power, did not have the best of outings in the 2025 IndyCar season opener (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg). As the checkered flag fell, the 44-year-old soon found himself in the wall at Turn 3 on the very first lap.

In line with this, he cut an extremely frustrated figure during his post-race interview. Moreover, he talked about the unfortunate incident in detail:

"I don’t know what happened. Nolan checked up heavily to the point where I got into him, he got into somebody, and someone else got into me. It was definitely a good hit. Hopefully, it didn’t damage the engine. I’m hoping no more hybrid issues and hopefully the gearbox isn’t damaged. I have to focus positively on the next race and the next few outings. It’s funny how things roll. I didn’t have much to celebrate by birthday on the track, that’s for sure," Power said via Forbes.

Will Power started his outing in the 100-lap race from P13 alongside Rahal Letterman Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco.

Will Power focused on 'moving forward' after St. Petersburg shocker

While Will Power has come away with a disappointing finish from the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he is not letting his shoulders drop. If anything, he is focused on making things right from Round 2 onward of the ongoing 17-race campaign.

In relation to this, Power had the following to say via the same interview:

"Yeah, family, man - they are very good to me and lucky to have them. We are going to move forward, man, and have a good rest of the season."

Will Power ended the 2024 season of the 'fastest racing on earth' in a commendable fourth position. Moreover, in the process of achieving this feat, he was also able to amass three wins, seven top-fives, and 11 top-ten finishes.

He has been competing in the sport since the 2008 Grand Prix of Long Beach and has so far managed to total 272 race starts. His overall record currently stands at 42 Grand Prix wins, 99 podiums, and 64 pole positions.

The 44-year-old is one of the most experienced racers on the modern IndyCar grid, and considering this, he could mount a strong comeback in Round 2 of the 17-race campaign. It will take place in California with The Thermal IndyCar Grand Prix.

As things stand, Power is currently in the 26th position in the 2025 drivers' standings. The early pace has been set by last year's world champion, Alex Palou, who is sitting pretty on 51 points. The second and third places are currently in the grasp of Scott Dixon (41) and Scott McLaughlin (36).

