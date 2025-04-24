"I peaked at the wrong Sunday though": Scott McLaughlin quips about clinching the pole at the 2024 Indy 500 

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about his pole position at the greatest spectacle of racing, i.e., the Indy 500. He addressed the non-conversion of the best starting place on the grid in a light-hearted way.

Ad

In the 108th edition of the Indianapolis 500, Team Penske found themselves in a win-win situation; however, that wasn't the case for McLaughlin as he bagged the pole, but his teammate, Josef Newgarden, was the one who took the chequered flag.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Scott McLaughlin looked back at his pole and how he peaked on the wrong Sunday.

"Does it seem surreal, almost? You look through your whole racing journey and just your career in motorsports, and then now you can look back and say I sat on the pole of the Indianapolis 500?," asked the interviewer. (01:24 onwards)

Ad

Trending

He also said he counted himself lucky considering his third teammate, Will Power, hasn't been on the pole at the course, and congratulated the team for getting a 1-2-3.

"Yep, yeah, absolutely. I peaked at the wrong Sunday, though, so I'm trying to peak the week later, but no, look absolutely that's one that we all talk about wanting to be on the pole here, I mean, the greatest of all time...," said McLaughlin.

Ad

Ad

Scott McLaughlin, who is confident of the team's pace for the Indy 500, is currently participating in the ongoing two-day test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott McLaughlin addressed the likelihood of a White House visit

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

On April 9th, Roger Penske and his team visited Washington, DC, with the star drivers and cars from NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA to meet with U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Scott McLaughlin spoke of the likelihood of following in their footsteps and visiting the White House.

Ad

Josef Newgarden, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and the IMSA team who won Daytona 24h were amongst the invitees.

Speaking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, Penske's McLaughlin addressed how he would feel in case of the possibility of the same happening with him if he wins the 109th edition of the Indy 500, becoming teammate Josef Newgarden's successor of the crown.

“A huge honor. Regardless if you're red or blue, I think it's to go to the White House and see the history of the country and to be honored like that by probably the most important person in the world would be a huge honor for me and someone that finds it's a privilege to live here in a country this big and with this much opportunity. So let's just win the 500 first, but I would 100% take up the invitation to go to the White House,” replied Scott McLaughlin (30:30 onwards)

McLaughlin is currently the lead driver from Team Penske in the championship, as he stands 8th with 69 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.