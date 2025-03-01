“I would race a wheelbarrow if I could”: Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin sends crystal clear message on desire to run a NASCAR race 

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin was questioned about a possible move to NASCAR in the future as the Team Penske driver shared his clear opinion on the desire to race in the stock car racing series. Motorsports reporter Dalton Hopkins uploaded a video of the same on the social media platform X on February 28, 2025.

Lead reporter for Frontstretch Dalton Hopkins caught up with McLaughlin before the Friday Practice session at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The reporter detailed how he caught up with Shane van Gisbergen at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and asked him who he'd like to see in NASCAR, with SVG answering McLaughlin.

Hopkins questioned Scott McLaughlin about whether the IndyCar driver ever conversed with Roger Penske about a possible move to NASCAR. The Team Penske driver replied:

“It's definitely something that I've mentioned. Like, oh, for sure, I'd love to do it, but I don't think I've really mentioned it to Roger. So for me, I've always looked at it and I've had this question a bunch of times. It's like everything that Penske's done for me throughout my whole career, supercars, IndyCar, sports car, whatever it is, I've just trust the process,” said Scott McLaughlin

“They put me in the right spots at the right time, and it elevated my career to a place where I am now, where I never thought I'd be. So for me, I just trust the process, and hopefully, yeah, I'd love to. I would race anything. I don't care what it is. Like, I would raise a wheelbarrow if I could. So it's just how it is,” he added.

Scott McLaughlin teamed up with fellow Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch and Ben Keating at the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona. Trackhouse Racing and TF Sport fielded the No.91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class, which was driven by the driver pairing.

Both McLaughlin and van Gisbergen raced alongside each other in the V8 Supercars championship in the land Down Under before they individually moved to the US to race in the NTT IndyCar series and NASCAR, respectively.

Scott McLaughlin signs contract extension with Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin announced his contract extension with Team Penske on February 28, 2025. NTT IndyCar's official social media account shared an update suggesting that the Kiwi driver has signed a long-term contract with Team Penske.

McLaughlin took to the social media platform X and posted a tweet with a viral clip of Leonardo DiCaprio from the Wolf of the Wall Street movie, followed by a clip of him celebrating his wins and podiums. The tweet read:

“We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long-term extension in the off-season with @Team_Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON. #Thirsty3s.”

McLaughlin has been the highest finishing Team Penske driver for the last couple of seasons, ending both seasons 3rd in the IndyCar championship.

