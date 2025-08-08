"I cannot really comprehend": Alex Palou is in disbelief over his unstoppable run in 2025 IndyCar season

The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, is finding it hard to fathom his dominance in the ongoing 2025 season. Palou is currently leading the drivers' championship by a handsome margin of 121 points over second-placed Pato O'Ward.Alex Palou has kept his grip strong over P1 in the standings from the very first race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He secured a victory in the event and then backed it up by amassing another triumph in Round 2, the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix. Moreover, after the first 14 rounds, his win tally has gone up to an impressive eight, with only three races remaining.Palou has a chance of equalling IndyCar legends AJ Foyt and Al Unser's record of 10 victories in a season this year, and in line with this, and his dominance, he has recently said (via an interaction with Bob Pockrass on X):&quot;Whenever I get asked these questions, it's amazing. Like to be in the position I am today, it's amazing. I never thought that I would be around those names, and I think, obviously, this season, particularly, has been a little bit crazy, like yeah, I almost match the wins I had in three years, four years actually. So, it's amazing to be there. I cannot really comprehend, and I owe everything to my team.&quot;On the way to securing 590 points in the 2025 standings so far, he has amassed five pole positions and 11 top-fives, 12 top-ten finishes, other than his eight victories.Alex Palou's take on '8th win of the season'Alex Palou has been dominating America's highest class of open-wheel racing for some time with three championships. However, this year, he has taken the level of his performances to a whole other level.He amassed his eighth victory of the 2025 season last week in Laguna Seca, and in line with this, he was understandably extremely upbeat in his reaction via social media. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, specifically, took to his Instagram account and shed light on his triumph in the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He wrote:&quot;WOW! 8th WIN OF THE SEASON! What an amazing weekend and effort from everyone at @chipganassiracing and thank you to all the fans for the incredible support!!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ongoing campaign has only three Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Round 15 is the upcoming Sunday's Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland.Keeping in view how well Alex Palou has performed this year, several eyes will be on him in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car at the Portland International Raceway. His fans will expect him to keep his winning run going and amass a ninth victory in the 2025 season.