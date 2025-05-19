"I saw my wife crying": Scott McLaughlin profusely apologizes after Indy 500 wreck

Racing can be a dangerous affair, and Scott McLaughlin's crash during the Top 12 practice brought this to light with the No. 3 car pirouetting on the exit of turn 2 and going airborne before coming to a halt. This led to the IndyCar realm worrying about him, as even his wife, Karly Paone, was crying after the New Zealander's massive incident. This led McLaughlin to apologize to everyone rooting for him while reflecting on his huge crash.

Ad

Since the preparations for the Indy 500 began in April, multiple drivers have crashed their cars at the IMS in dangerous fashion. McLaughlin was the latest addition to the list of victims as during the Top 12 practice, the rear-end of his car snapped as he was sent spiralling into the turn 2 exit barrier.

His car then came to a stop a few hundred feet away from the initial impact, leaving the paddock praying for his good health. When the 31-year-old returned to the alley, he was asked about his reaction to the incident. The Kiwi took the time to apologize to everyone involved in the No. 3 garage for making the mistake, as he said (via X/@IndyCar):

Ad

Trending

"I'm just really, really, really, really, really sorry for everyone at Team Penske, the guys on the 3 car, and everyone who builds these fantastic cars."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, Scott McLaughlin revealed how he had seen his wife crying, which saddened him as she was worrying about him. He said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"I'm more sad that I saw my wife crying in there and nervous about me and that brings it all to real life. I wanted to get out of the car straight away just so she knew I was okay, and maybe she has no idea what's going on, she's probably sleeping in her bus right now, knew that I was alright."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Team Penske driver is the reigning pole-sitter at the Indy 500, but his crash would require a rebuild of the No. 3 car.

Can Scott McLaughlin's crash during practice hinder his later runs this evening?

Scott McLaughlin INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin had put up a blistering lap time yesterday as he concluded day 1 of qualifications in second place. He was gunning to take back his throne and aimed to utilize the practice to dwell better with the car.

Ad

However, the crash came as a surprise. The massive incident left the No. 3 Pennzoil car impaled in a torrid condition:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This has increased the workload of the No. 3 pit crew to ready up the car for the Fast 12 qualifying this evening. While multiple crews have readied up cars after crashing a few hours earlier at the Indy 500, the damage suffered by the Team Penske IndyCar is seemingly a lot on paper, which might impact Scott McLaughlin's plans later on in the evening.

If worst comes to worst, the 31-year-old would have to sit out the session and start the Indy 500 in 12th, in direct contrast to his qualifying attempt last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.