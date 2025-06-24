"I was shaking": Felix Rosenqvist recalls pressure-filled race that changed his career trajectory

Felix Rosenqvist is a revered driver in the IndyCar paddock. Before reaching the open-wheel racing series in the United States, he had to carve his way through multiple hurdles. Reflecting on his 2014 Macau Grand Prix victory, the Swede revealed the intense pressure he was under, as he confessed how he was "shaking" from all the burden on his shoulders.

Before making it to the top gun, drivers have to establish themselves in the junior racing series across the world. However, one race that's known for its intricacies among the junior drivers is the infamous Macau Grand Prix.

The 24-turn circuit is one of the most hectic and prestigious racetracks in the junior racing calendar. Moreover, winning the elusive race all but ensures that a driver would surely be checked out by sponsors and the team's driver academies.

Trending

This race proved to be detrimental for Felix Rosenqvist, who explained how he was able to redeem his torrid 2014 F3 season with a win at the notoriously difficult circuit while battling the extreme pressure he was under. He said, via Temple of Vroom:

"I was kind of the favorite to win the championship (in 2014) and I had a horrendous season, it was one of my worst in my career and Macau is in the end of the season, so I was like if I win this race, I can redeem my career sort of thing. And that's kind of what Macau it's kind of like the [Indy] 500 but in the junior series; if you win that race, you'll get eyeballs on you and something will come out of it.

"So I was like I have to win this race and and I was on pole and then I won the qualifying race and the main race, but I remember before the race, like this pressure is insane I couldn't even talk, I was like shaking and it's the only time ever I really had that."

On the other hand, after a few dashes with various racing series in Europe, the 33-year-old joined IndyCar in 2019.

How is Felix Rosenqvist squaring up in the 2025 IndyCar season?

Felix Rosenqvist at the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Since becoming a part of the IndyCar paddock, Felix Rosenqvist has evolved to be a constant threat to the top runners. He debuted with Chip Ganassi Racing and won his maiden race in 2020 with the team.

Rosenqvist then ventured over to Arrow McLaren, before joining Meyer Shank Racing last year. Though many might expect his drive with the papaya team would have been a better home for him on the grid, this assumption was quickly proved wrong as the Swede has had a better time at his current team.

Rosenqvist has already claimed four top-five finishes this year. Moreover, his result at the Road America Grand Prix was his best of the season, as he finished runner-up at the 55-lap race. This has helped him amass 231 points and sit fourth in the interim championship standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.