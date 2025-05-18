“I shouldn’t be happy to say this”: Graham Rahal lays bare his emotions after Indy 500 qualifying

On Saturday, May 17, Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver Graham Rahal made his feelings known after the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rahal failed to make to Fast Twelve but is still positive.

Spaniard Alex Palou posted the fastest time on the opening day of the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying (233.019 mph) for the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500, whereas Graham Rahal came home in 30th place with 229.863 mph. Speaking at the end of Day 1, Rahal summarised the day and expressed that despite the disappointing show, the RLL crew has made changes in the car to aim for a stronger result on Day 2.

"I shouldn't be happy to say this, but we are in the show. My guys did a wonderful job today, they stayed calm, they kept their cool...we found a lot, we improved the car, we found a couple of things that have been holding us back. I am happy for them [Rahal Letterman Lanigan crew]," said Rahal (0:04 onwards)

Rahal scored 31 points in the last race, i.e., Sonsio Grand Prix held at the IMS Road Course, and is now 13th in the championship standings with 92 points.

Graham Rahal had given a positive update on Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Indy 500 chances

AUTO: MAY 15 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal’s history at the Indy 500 hasn’t been marked by standout performances, but his recent pace at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has shown noticeable improvement. With the Greatest Spectacle of Racing just a week away, the 36-year-old expressed optimism about Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s prospects, noting that his current car feels vastly different and significantly stronger compared to what he drove last year.

Graham Rahal, who has two podium finishes at the Indianapolis 500, has historically struggled in qualifying at the 2.5-mile oval. In 2023, he failed to make the field but was later called up to race after Stefan Wilson was sidelined due to an injury.

This year, Rahal has consistently stayed out of the danger zone during testing, showing improved speed and confidence. Reflecting on Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s aim for the Indy 500, he shared a candid assessment. [via Tony Donohue on X]

"I thought we just had a little bit more speed in general, which frankly, we haven't had in a while. So that was the one thing that I take the most positivity out of it, but look, we are still on day one really, we'll see as the week goes on where we're at, we'll see as the week goes on where Honda's at. That's really important for us." (0:14 onwards)

"It seemed at the test that things were coming a little easier, lap times were coming a little easier... Last year, it would have taken perfection to try to do that, so just a little bit of a different animal," he added.

The 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. It will be aired on ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network.

