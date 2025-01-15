“I started getting emotional”: When Helio Castroneves made his feelings known after 12 years of unfulfilled desire

Winning his fourth IndyCar 500 race was a feeling too overwhelming for Brazilian racing sensation Helio Castroneves. His 2021 victory put an end to Castroneves' 12-year win-drought at the iconic racing event.

While not an IndyCar Series champion, Castroneves remains one of the best ever drivers to compete in open-wheel racing. The 49-year-old competed full-time in the series for nearly two decades, and was a championship runner-up on four separate instances.

Another notable accolade that glorifies his legacy is Castroneves' performances at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tied with AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears, the Brazilian is a record four-time winner of the legendary Indy 500 race.

While his first three Indy 500 wins came earlier in his career, Castroneves' fourth and final win came years later, after he had left full-time racing. In a record-setting display on the eventful day, the Meyer Shank Racing driver emerged as the fastest to ever finish the race in Indy 500 history at an average speed of 190.690 mph.

A day after the victory, Helio Castroneves spoke to USA Today, where he expressed his elation, stating:

"Actually, [I was] taking pictures right behind [here] with the car, and I saw the newspaper. I'm like, I started getting emotional again. It is an incredible feeling.

He added:

"I went to sleep at three o’clock in the morning trying to answer the messages. I had about 400 messages, and half of them was from Team Penske, which is great. My friends from there, which is really cool to have them cheering me up and what a special thing."

Helio Castroneves targetting Daytona glory in 2025

From one iconic race to another, Castroneves is set to compete in "The Great American Race," the Daytona 500 in 2025. The Brazilian had long hoped for an opportunity to compete at the Daytona International Speedway, and will finally get his chance in the 2025 Cup Series season-opener with the Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse Racing.

Reflecting his excitement on the opportunity, he said (via Forbes):

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing."

“This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, (Trackhouse owner) Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow!"

Set to pilot the No. 91 Wendy's Chevrolet for Trackhouse, Helio Castroneves is also confirmed to be entering the 2025 Indy 500 race. It remains to be seen whether he adds more to his racing legacy in the upcoming campaign.

