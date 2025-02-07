"I cannot take for granted spending time with him": Santino Ferrucci makes feelings known about IndyCar legend AJ Foyt

IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci was featured in the post uploaded by IndyCar's official Instagram account with AJ Foyt Racing and the 26-year-old as the collaborators. The post was uploaded on February 6, 2025, and detailed how the AFR driver cherished the time spent with the IndyCar legend AJ Foyt.

Ferrucci joined the AJ Foyt Racing team at the start of the 2023 IndyCar season with the upcoming season being his third with the team. The American driver, during the IndyCar media day, was questioned about his relationship with AJ Foyt, the team's owner, to which Ferrucci replied:

“Him being able to share those, you know, experiences and stories with me is something that I'll forever cherish. You know, it's just I cannot take, you know, for granted spending time with him. He is the GOAT. He's the greatest of all time of any driver, in my opinion. He's one of the smartest people I've ever met in racing.”

AJ Foyt is the most successful IndyCar racer with seven championships, 67 wins and 120 podiums to his name. The 90-year-old raced in IndyCar for close to four decades and then continued to run his team in the series. AFR was established by Foyt in 1965 with the goal of competing in IndyCar and formerly NASCAR.

Santino Ferrucci began his IndyCar career with Dale Coyne Racing as a part-timer in 2018 and moved to a full-time role for the following year. After losing the full-time seat for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Ferrucci continued to make appearances as a part-timer for JHR, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

The 26-year-old was in the Formula Ladder championships in Europe at the beginning of his professional single seater open wheel racing career but moved to the US after subpar stints in the F3 and F2 championships.

Santino Ferrucci on contending for the 2025 IndyCar title

Santino Ferrucci had a sluggish start to the 2024 season with three results outside the Top 20 in the first five races. However, the AFR driver did make a strong end to the season, finishing in the Top 10 in the last four races, which included two Top 5 results. The American is hopeful of carrying the rhythm into the 2025 season as he detailed his championship chances. He said (via IndyCar):

“I think when I said that (about contending for the championship), I think a lot of people kind of laughed at me. But you look at where we would have finished in oval points and then you look at how we did at the end of the year for the last leg of the season. I wasn't messing around when I said I think we can run for a championship.”

“Yeah, there's a lot that goes into it, but the biggest part is consistency, and that's one thing that I know we have, and that's something that you can't teach,” he added.

Santino Ferrucci will partner David Malukas for AJ Foyt Racing in the upcoming IndyCar season, with the first race being the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2nd.

